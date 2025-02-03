Jonathan Quick wins 400th NHL game

Sunday night was a memorable game at New York’s Madison Square Garden as New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick of Milford, Connecticut won his 400th National Hockey League game. Quick becomes the first American goaltender to accomplish the feat and 15th goaltender overall.

Inside look at Quick’s 400th win

Quick made 34 saves on 36 shots in a 5-2 Rangers win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights had the 2-1 lead heading into the third period before the Rangers scored three unanswered third period goals.

Who has Quick won games for?

Of Quick’s 400 NHL regular season wins, 370 have been with the Los Angeles Kings, 25 with the Rangers and five with the Vegas Golden Knights. Quick is the Kings’s all-time wins leader as a goalie. Hall of Famer Rogie Vachon of Palmarolle, Quebec is second on the list with 171 wins.

Who has the most wins?

Martin Brodeur of Montreal, Quebec is first on the list with 691 wins. He accomplished the feat with the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues. Second on the list is Marc-Andre Fleury of Sorel, Quebec. He has 572 wins with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild.

Fleury and Quick are two of three active goaltenders with 400 wins. The other is Sergei Bobrovsky of Novokuznetsk, Russia has 418 wins all-time with the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers.

Quick’s 400 wins are the most among American goalies. Ryan Miller of East Lansing, Michigan is second on the list. He has 392 career wins with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks.

Quick in 2024-25

So far this season, Quick has a record of seven wins, five regulation losses and two losses in extra time. He has two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.62, save percentage of .911 and two shutouts. Quick blanked the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on November 9 and the Seattle Kraken 2-o on November 17.

The Rangers are currently at 25 wins, 23 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 54 points. They are five points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for a playoff spot.