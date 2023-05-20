In the exhilarating run-up to Preakness 2023, esteemed horse racing analyst Jonathon Kinchen steps up with his insightful picks. Among a strong field of competitors, it’s National Treasure that has captured Kinchen’s attention as one of the best bets to clinch victory in the Preakness, dashing Mage’s hopes of a Triple Crown. Let’s take a closer look at Jonathon’s Kinchen’s 2023 Preakness Stakes picks and predictions.



Here is a quick look at Jonathan Kinchen’s expert picks for the Preakness Stakes. For a more in-depth account, continue reading below.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Preakness Stakes

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage -135 | National Treasure +260 | Blazing Sevens +700

Jonathon Kinchen’s Preakness Stakes 2023 Picks and Predictions

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A respected figure in the world of horse racing, Jonathon Kinchen is known for his uncanny ability to dissect a field and pick winners. His credentials include not only a successful career as a professional horseplayer, but also a demonstrated acumen as a racing analyst across various platforms.

Kinchen has further distinguished himself by winning the National Handicapping Championship Tour—an impressive feat that underscores his deep knowledge of the sport. As a testament to his expertise, his predictions for major races such as the Preakness Stakes are widely followed and respected.

With a track record like his, it’s no surprise that many are intrigued by his picks for the 2023 Preakness Stakes. So let’s dive into his picks for the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

National Treasure (+260)

Jonathon Kinchen’s official pick for this race was First Mission. Unfortunately, First Mission was scratched on Thursday morning and JK will be forced to change his tactics for the Preakness.

Another horse that caught his attention was National Treasure. There are a few scenarios where Kinchen believes that National Treasure could manage to cross the finish line in front on Saturday evening. If it manages to get an easy lead and Mage misses the break, as it is prone to do, National Treasure could be victorious.

Kinchen also believes that National Treasure’s trainer, Bob Baffert is an expert at getting horses to win this particular race. Paired with National Treasure’s talent, that is enough to sway Kinchen.

“He’s a horse that has numbers as a two-year-old that are in reach of what everybody else did until their last start,” Kinchen said. “At one point, he was running numbers that other runners in this race were running at three. Why can’t he take another step forward?”

“This is Baffert’s race. He’s going to be aggressive, he’s got nothing to lose.”

JK is high on National Treasure, and we won’t have to wait long to see if he can get home in front in the Preakness for Kinchen and his followers.

No Preakness preview would be complete without a mention of favorite and Kentucky Derby winner, Mage. Kinchen believes that Mage deserves to be favorite for the race after its big Kentucky Derby win.

Kinchen was impressed by the way Mage won the Kentucky Derby and thinks that if he breaks well and gets into his rhythm, he will be difficult to beat on Saturday. Kinchen adds that he hopes Mage wins and that he respects the horse massively.

Mage and National Treasure will likely be the bankers in JK’s trifectas. The trifecta is where you select the first three in correct order.

Can Mage keep the Triple Crown dream alive and cross the finish line first on Saturday? We don’t have long to wait to find out.

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023