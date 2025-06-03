Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith wants to remain with the organization amid trade talk.

Jonnu Smith Releases Statement

NEW: A late Sunday night Dolphins update on the Jonnu Smith situation, with very few options left at TE in free agencyhttps://t.co/rvgyUdbam7

And we are now post-June 1, with regard to cap consequences for Ramsey (and potentially Smith) — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 2, 2025

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers were discussing a trade involving Smith.

While speaking with WSVN-7 in Miami, Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, released a statement on behalf of his client. Per Rosenhaus, Smith’s preference is to stay with the Dolphins.

“Here’s what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami,” Rosenhaus said via Miami Herald. “That’s his first choice. This is where he lives in the off-season. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end… He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team’s single Pro Bowl player. He’s an incredibly valuable part of this team… He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins.

Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami.”

Why Are The Dolphins Contemplating A Trade With The Steelers?

The Dolphins have had trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their lone Pro-Bowl selection last season, tight end Jonnu Smith, per league sources. Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this… pic.twitter.com/t4G8DqsF6s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2025

The crux of the issue involves Smith’s contract.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract in 2024. Smith is set to make $4.8 million this season.

Smith wants a new contract after a record-breaking year. Smith’s 88 receptions and 884 receiving yards were Dolphins’ records for tight ends. Smith also caught eight touchdowns.

Even though the Steelers have Pat Freiermuth, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is a huge fan of Smith. Arthur Smith coached the tight end in Tennessee and Atlanta.

Smith is currently absent from Dolphins OTAs.

Keep an eye on the next week as a timeline to get the deal done before mandatory minicamps.