Despite Trade Chatter, Jonnu Smith ‘Definitely’ Wants To Stay With Miami Dolphins

Dan Girolamo
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith runs the ball.

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith wants to remain with the organization amid trade talk.

Jonnu Smith Releases Statement

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers were discussing a trade involving Smith.

While speaking with WSVN-7 in Miami, Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, released a statement on behalf of his client. Per Rosenhaus, Smith’s preference is to stay with the Dolphins.

“Here’s what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami,” Rosenhaus said via Miami Herald. “That’s his first choice. This is where he lives in the off-season. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end… He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team’s single Pro Bowl player. He’s an incredibly valuable part of this team… He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins.

Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami.”

Why Are The Dolphins Contemplating A Trade With The Steelers?

The crux of the issue involves Smith’s contract.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract in 2024. Smith is set to make $4.8 million this season.

Smith wants a new contract after a record-breaking year. Smith’s 88 receptions and 884 receiving yards were Dolphins’ records for tight ends. Smith also caught eight touchdowns.

Even though the Steelers have Pat Freiermuth, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is a huge fan of Smith. Arthur Smith coached the tight end in Tennessee and Atlanta.

Smith is currently absent from Dolphins OTAs.

Keep an eye on the next week as a timeline to get the deal done before mandatory minicamps.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
