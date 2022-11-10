Jordan Addison Update – USC Wide Receiver to Return Against Colorado

The USC Trojans received a boost for their game against Colorado after coach Lincoln Riley announced wide receiver Jordan Addison would return. Addison missed the last two games against California and Arizona with a lower body injury. USC will be looking for a big win to put pressure on their Pac-12 rivals and bolster their College Football Playoff chances when they meet the Buffaloes on Friday night.

Addison back on Friday

One of the most talented wide receivers in the nation will return to action on Friday evening. USC’s Jordan Addison, who missed the past two games with a lower body injury will return for the team’s game against Colorado.

Top USC wideout Jordan Addison is expected to return from injury on Friday against Colorado, Lincoln Riley said. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 10, 2022

Addison had been quarterback Caleb Williams’ favorite target before his injury. Last season, while at Pittsburgh, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s best wide receiver, following in the footsteps of legends like Larry Fitzgerald. He later transferred to USC to hook up with Caleb Williams and former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. In just seven games this season, Addison has accounted for seven touchdowns and 585 receiving yards.

Mario Williams also close to being back

When Addison went down, Mario Williams would likely have picked up a fair share of his targets. However, Williams also missed the last two games with injury. Coach Lincoln Riley said that Williams is close to being back too. Having them both back would cause major problems for a Colorado team who are already 34-point underdogs according to the sportsbooks.

From yesterday, Lincoln Riley said WRs Jordan Addison + Mario Williams are "very, very close" to a return. "I don't know that I'd for sure say yes." QB Caleb Williams had an even better report: "They've actually looked like they haven't missed a day."https://t.co/yxJur86fWa pic.twitter.com/UnGa1bpWoS — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 9, 2022

While the top two receivers missed time, role players like Michael Jackson (yes, it is taking a lot to not make any stupid puns here) and Tahj Washington stepped up.

Addison and Williams returning could not have come at a better time for USC. Next week, the Trojans face UCLA in what could prove to be a pivotal battle at the top of the Pac-12.

