Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Rosters, Odds, And Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles the ball.

The NBA’s brightest and youngest players will kick off All-Star Weekend with the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. The event is an exciting showcase for first-year, second-year, and G league players to win over a new group of fans. The action kicks off on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Below, you will find the rosters, odds, and best bets for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge.

2023 Jordan Rising Stars Teams

Four teams will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. Each team is coached by a former NBA player: Deron Williams, Jason Terry, Joakim Noah, and Pau Gasol. There are three games in the event: two semifinals and a championship. Instead of a time limit, winners have to reach a target score of 40 in the semifinals and 25 in the championship.

Below are the rosters for each team.

Team Deron

  • G Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
  • G AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
  • G Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers
  • C Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
  • F Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
  • C Alperen Sengün, Houston Rockets
  • F Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Team Jason

  • G Sidy Cossiko, G League Ignite
  • G Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
  • F Mojave King, G League Ignite
  • F Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
  • G Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats
  • F Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
  • G Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers

Team Joakim

  • F Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
  • G Josh Giddy, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • G Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
  • F Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • F Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
  • F Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
  • G Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Pau

  • G Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
  • F Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
  • F Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
  • G Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
  • G Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
  • F Keeghan Murray, Sacramento Kings
  • G Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

2023 Jordan Rising Stars Odds

BetOnline has odds for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. Team Pau is the early favorite at +175. With last year’s rookie of the year, Scottie Barnes, and this year’s favorite to win rookie of the year, Paolo Banchero, Team Pau will be tough to beat.

Behind Team Pau is Team Deron at +200, which is led by Banchero’s teammate, Franz Wagner.

Team Joakim (+275) and Team Jason (+425) have the third and fourth-best odds, respectively.

View the full list of odds from BetOnline below.

Rising Stars Tournament Winner Odds Play
Team Pau +175 BetOnline logo
Team Deron +200 BetOnline logo
Team Joakim +275 BetOnline logo
Team Jason +425 BetOnline logo

2023 Jordan Rising Stars Best Bets

Below is the best bet for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Challenge.

Team Joakim +275

Team Joakim has arguably the two best players in the tournament: Josh Giddey and Evan Mobley. These two players are ascending NBA stars and could be playing in the All-Star game one day. Add in sharpshooter Quentin Grimes, and Team Joakim is the team to beat.

Bet on Team Joakim +275 at BetOnline

NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
