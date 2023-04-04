News

Jordan Spieth Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Colin Lynch
Since his first start in 2014, Jordan Spieth has experienced tons of success at Augusta. But coming off his first-ever missed cut at the Masters, can Jordan bounce back in 2023?

Jordan Spieth is only 29 years old and is set to make his 10th Masters appearance. The Augusta National course has been a favorable ground for him, as he has secured top-three finishes in five of his previous nine starts, including a remarkable victory in 2015 at the tender age of 21. During this memorable win, he set a then-record-tying score of 18 under-par 270.

Although he faced disappointment in 2022 with his first-ever missed cut in the Masters, Spieth bounced back and secured his 13th career PGA Tour victory in Hilton Head Island, just a few months after welcoming his son Sammy in November 2021. He also finished runner-up in the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas and played an exceptional role on the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team in Charlotte, achieving a perfect 5-0-0 record.

Spieth has had a solid start to the year, finishing T-3 in Tampa and T-4 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando back in March, which suggests he is in good form and is once again a strong contender in this year’s Masters tournament.

Jordan Spieth Masters History

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings
2022 CUT +6 74 76 $0
2021 T3 -7 71 68 72 70 $667,000
2020 T46 +1 74 70 73 72 $33,672
2019 T21 -5 75 68 69 71 $107,956
2018 3 -13 66 74 71 64 $748,000
2017 T11 -1 75 69 68 75 $233,200
2016 T2 -2 66 74 73 73 $880,000
2015 1 -18 64 66 70 70 $1,800,000
2014 T2 -5 71 70 70 72 $792,000

 

Jordan Spieth 2023 Masters Odds

 Odds Play
 To Win 2023 Masters +2000 BetOnline logo
First Round Leader +4800 BetOnline logo

 

 Odds Play
Top 5 Finish +360 BetOnline logo
3rd Round Leader +3300 BetOnline logo

 

 Odds Play
Top 10 Finish +175 BetOnline logo
Top 20 Finish -145 BetOnline logo

 

Jordan Spieth vs. Justin Thomas Full Tournament Odds Play
Jordan Spieth -120 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas -105 BetOnline logo

 

 Jordan Spieth Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Jordan Spieth at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

 Jordan Spieth Over Justin Thomas – Full Tournament (-120)

This tournament-long matchup pits two great friends against each other. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have played in the same Masters tournament seven times with Jordan finishing ahead of Justin in five of those seven. Jordan is currently in better form. In his last three tournaments, Jordan has two top-four finishes. In those same tournaments, Thomas finished 10th and 21st respectively. I don’t expect either to play badly. But Spieth plays Augusta so well. I like him over Thomas this weekend.

Bet on  Spieth over Thomas (-120)  at BetOnline

 

