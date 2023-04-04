Jordan Spieth Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Since his first start in 2014, Jordan Spieth has experienced tons of success at Augusta. But coming off his first-ever missed cut at the Masters, can Jordan bounce back in 2023?
Jordan Spieth is only 29 years old and is set to make his 10th Masters appearance. The Augusta National course has been a favorable ground for him, as he has secured top-three finishes in five of his previous nine starts, including a remarkable victory in 2015 at the tender age of 21. During this memorable win, he set a then-record-tying score of 18 under-par 270.
Although he faced disappointment in 2022 with his first-ever missed cut in the Masters, Spieth bounced back and secured his 13th career PGA Tour victory in Hilton Head Island, just a few months after welcoming his son Sammy in November 2021. He also finished runner-up in the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas and played an exceptional role on the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team in Charlotte, achieving a perfect 5-0-0 record.
Spieth has had a solid start to the year, finishing T-3 in Tampa and T-4 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando back in March, which suggests he is in good form and is once again a strong contender in this year’s Masters tournament.
Jordan Spieth Masters History
|Year
|Place
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Earnings
|2022
|CUT
|+6
|74
|76
|$0
|2021
|T3
|-7
|71
|68
|72
|70
|$667,000
|2020
|T46
|+1
|74
|70
|73
|72
|$33,672
|2019
|T21
|-5
|75
|68
|69
|71
|$107,956
|2018
|3
|-13
|66
|74
|71
|64
|$748,000
|2017
|T11
|-1
|75
|69
|68
|75
|$233,200
|2016
|T2
|-2
|66
|74
|73
|73
|$880,000
|2015
|1
|-18
|64
|66
|70
|70
|$1,800,000
|2014
|T2
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|72
|$792,000
Jordan Spieth 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|To Win 2023 Masters
|+2000
|First Round Leader
|+4800
|Odds
|Play
|Top 5 Finish
|+360
|3rd Round Leader
|+3300
|Odds
|Play
|Top 10 Finish
|+175
|Top 20 Finish
|-145
|Jordan Spieth vs. Justin Thomas Full Tournament
|Odds
|Play
|Jordan Spieth
|-120
|Justin Thomas
|-105
Jordan Spieth Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks
Here are the predictions and best bets for Jordan Spieth at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:
Jordan Spieth Over Justin Thomas – Full Tournament (-120)
This tournament-long matchup pits two great friends against each other. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have played in the same Masters tournament seven times with Jordan finishing ahead of Justin in five of those seven. Jordan is currently in better form. In his last three tournaments, Jordan has two top-four finishes. In those same tournaments, Thomas finished 10th and 21st respectively. I don’t expect either to play badly. But Spieth plays Augusta so well. I like him over Thomas this weekend.