Former long-reigning UFC Featherweight Champion and MMA legend, Jose Aldo, has teased a potential move into the boxing ring. The Brazilian has left the door open for a return to professional fight, but this time in a boxing ring rather than an octagon.

Jose Aldo Admits ‘Boxing Is A Possibility’

After seemingly retiring from MMA after his last fight, Jose Aldo has hinted at the possibly of getting into boxing. The Brazilian MMA superstar still had one fight left on his UFC contract, but announced his retirement after losing to Merab Dvalishvili.

The deal Aldo struck with the UFC was that he could possible make the jump across to boxing, but that prohibited from signing for another MMA promotion. Aldo has contemplated making the move over to boxing for years. Back in 2017, his long-term trainer and manager, Andre Pederneiras, hinted that the UFC legend has always wanted to box at some stage in his career, it’s a matter of ‘when’, not ‘if’.

In a recent interview with Globo Esports, Aldo admitted he doesn’t know the next move but is keen to get in the squared circle at some stage:

“I’m trying to see the best path I’ll take right now. I won’t fight MMA, that’s for sure. I thank everybody calling me from other promotions, but I haven’t left the UFC, I remain under contract with them. I’ll see where I’ll fit.”

“Boxing is a possibility. It was always a dream I had in my life, I never hid that from anyone. It was always a dream. But let’s see. Everybody says I’m still young, that I have a few years [left]. First, for now, with the birth of my son, I want to enjoy my family, and then I’ll think of the professional side,” Aldo said on his next steps as an athlete.

At 36-years-old, who knows what the next move will be for ‘Junior’. One thing is for sure, he’s had an unbelievable career and is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever get in the cage.