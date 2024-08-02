For only the second time ever on Wednesday, Argentina won an Olympic gold medal in the sport of cycling. In the men’s BMX Freestyle Cycling event, Jose Torres Gil won the gold medal with a run of 94.82 points. Torres’s point total was the best score ever in a BMX Freestyle Cycling final at the Olympic Games.

In fact, all three Olympic medalists in Paris in the BMX Freestyle Cycling final had the best ever scores in a BMX Freestyle Cycling event at the Olympic Games. Silver medalist Kieran Reilly of Great Britain had the second best score of 93.91 points and bronze medalist Anthony Jeanjean of France had the third best score of 93.76 points. Torres reached the podium in Paris by 1.71 points. Marcus Christopher of the United States finished in fourth place with 93.11 points.

A dual citizen

Torres Gil was born in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. However, Torres Gil had the opportunity to represent Argentina internationally because his parents are of Argentinian descent.

Who had the previous best record?

The previous best score at an Olympic Games came from Logan Martin of Australia, who was the gold medalist from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 with a score of 93.3 points.

When did Argentina win their first gold medal in cycling?

The first gold medal ever for Argentina in cycling came at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Juan Curuchet of Mar del Plata and Walter Perez of San Justo placed first in the men’s Madison. The team cycling event is named after Madison Square Garden in New York City because that is where this particular track cycling competition took place.

Who won the women’s BMX Freestyle Cycling Event?

The gold medalist was Yawen Deng of China. Perris Benegas of the United States won silver and Natalya Diehm of Australia won bronze. Deng, at 18 years of age, had 92.6 points. Benegas had 90.7 points and Diehm had 88.8 points.