Josh Allen, Bills Agree to Six-Year Contract Extension

The Buffalo Bills have wasted no time when it comes to the reigning league MVP. The Bills have reportedly agreed to a lucrative six-year contract extension with quarterback, Josh Allen. The deal is for $330 million with $250 million guaranteed. This guarantee is the largest in league history surpassing Deshaun Watson’s $230 million in guaranteed money. Allen had a career year winning the league MVP. He led the Bills to another playoff appearance despite the team losing some star power in the previous offseason. Given what Allen has shown with his abilities and playmaking, it makes sense why the Bills were willing to give him such a long-term contract.

Buffalo Bills Agree to Six-Year Contract Extension Worth $330 Million With Quarterback, Josh Allen

Josh Allen’s Career Thus Far

Allen has grown tremendously ever since his rookie year in 2018. Going from what some considered a bust to the league MVP is truly a story for the making. He has put the Buffalo Bills back on the NFL map as a legitimate title contender and a Super Bowl appearance could very well be on the horizon. For Allen’s career, he has recorded a completion percentage of 63.3 percent, 195 passing touchdowns to 84 interceptions, and 26,434 passing yards.

On top of that, the former Wyoming product has also logged a career passer rating of 93.4. Josh Allen is also one of the most mobile quarterbacks in today’s NFL. He has rushed for 65 touchdowns throughout his career to go along with 4,142 rushing yards. Josh Allen has developed into one of the most versatile weapons in the entire league. As a result, the Bills feel good about their chances of him eventually leading them to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Can the Buffalo Bills Win a Super Bowl Soon?

As of March 10th, 2025, the Buffalo Bills have odds of +750 to win the Super Bowl in 2026. Those are the fourth best odds behind the defending Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia Eagles (+650 odds), Baltimore Ravens (+700 odds), and the Kansas City Chiefs (+700 odds). If the Bills have a solid offseason and surround Allen with more talent, then the ceiling is extremely high for this team. Despite the heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, the Bills still proved that their Super Bowl window is open. Especially after Josh Allen put together an impressive MVP campaign. Considering all of this, do not be surprised if the Buffalo Bills make another deep postseason run next year.