Josh Allen extends lead in MVP race at +340 odds after Bills win

Joe Lyons
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has extended his lead in the race to win NFL MVP for the first time after a fine display in the team’s 41-7 win over Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

2022 NFL MVP Odds

Player MVP Odds
Josh Allen +340
Patrick Mahomes +450
Justin Herbert +900
Lamar Jackson +900
Jalen Hurts +1000
Tua Tagovailoa +1600
Tom Brady +1600
Aaron Rodgers +2200
Matthew Stafford +2200
Joe Burrow +2500
Russell Wilson +2500
Kirk Cousins +3300
Derek Carr +3300
Kyler Murray +4000

Bills Josh Allen Extends MVP Lead On Monday Night Football

The 26-year-old California-born QB put on a show in Buffalo on Monday night to lead the Bills to a 41-7 thrashing of the Tennessee Titans, completing 26/38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

