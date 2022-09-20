Josh Allen extends lead in MVP race at +340 odds after Bills win

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has extended his lead in the race to win NFL MVP for the first time after a fine display in the team’s 41-7 win over Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.
2022 NFL MVP Odds
|Player
|MVP Odds
|Josh Allen
|+340
|Patrick Mahomes
|+450
|Justin Herbert
|+900
|Lamar Jackson
|+900
|Jalen Hurts
|+1000
|Tua Tagovailoa
|+1600
|Tom Brady
|+1600
|Aaron Rodgers
|+2200
|Matthew Stafford
|+2200
|Joe Burrow
|+2500
|Russell Wilson
|+2500
|Kirk Cousins
|+3300
|Derek Carr
|+3300
|Kyler Murray
|+4000
Bills Josh Allen Extends MVP Lead On Monday Night Football
The 26-year-old California-born QB put on a show in Buffalo on Monday night to lead the Bills to a 41-7 thrashing of the Tennessee Titans, completing 26/38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.
Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs were unstoppable tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qu2uN0zIcS
— theScore (@theScore) September 20, 2022
