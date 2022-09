Josh Allen extends lead in MVP race at +340 odds after Bills win

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has extended his lead in the race to win NFL MVP for the first time after a fine display in the team’s 41-7 win over Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Player MVP Odds Josh Allen +340 Patrick Mahomes +450 Justin Herbert +900 Lamar Jackson +900 Jalen Hurts +1000 Tua Tagovailoa +1600 Tom Brady +1600 Aaron Rodgers +2200 Matthew Stafford +2200 Joe Burrow +2500 Russell Wilson +2500 Kirk Cousins +3300 Derek Carr +3300 Kyler Murray +4000

Bills Josh Allen Extends MVP Lead On Monday Night Football

The 26-year-old California-born QB put on a show in Buffalo on Monday night to lead the Bills to a 41-7 thrashing of the Tennessee Titans, completing 26/38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs were unstoppable tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qu2uN0zIcS — theScore (@theScore) September 20, 2022

