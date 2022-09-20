Josh Allen extends lead in MVP race at +340 odds after Bills win

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has extended his lead in the race to win NFL MVP for the first time after a fine display in the team’s 41-7 win over Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

2022 NFL MVP Odds

Player MVP Odds Josh Allen +340 Patrick Mahomes +450 Justin Herbert +900 Lamar Jackson +900 Jalen Hurts +1000 Tua Tagovailoa +1600 Tom Brady +1600 Aaron Rodgers +2200 Matthew Stafford +2200 Joe Burrow +2500 Russell Wilson +2500 Kirk Cousins +3300 Derek Carr +3300 Kyler Murray +4000

Bills Josh Allen Extends MVP Lead On Monday Night Football

The 26-year-old California-born QB put on a show in Buffalo on Monday night to lead the Bills to a 41-7 thrashing of the Tennessee Titans, completing 26/38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs were unstoppable tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qu2uN0zIcS — theScore (@theScore) September 20, 2022

