Josh Allen Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

Heading into the NFL Playoffs, Josh Allen has the Buffalo Bills positioned among the teams with the best Super Bowl odds. The Bills will have the inside track on reaching the Divisional Round after drawing a Miami Dolphins team that will be without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup.

There are several different Josh Allen prop bets available for the Bills vs Dolphins game this weekend.

Bettors can predict whether Allen will go over or under a certain amount of passing attempts, completions, yards, or touchdowns, among many other prop bets.

Josh Allen Stats

The Bills leaned on Allen to move the football more than ever in 2022 and the move worked for the most part.

Thanks in large part to its quarterback, Buffalo comes into the NFL Playoffs riding an impressive seven-game winning streak.

A threat on the ground and through the air, Allen threw for 35 touchdowns during the regular season, second in the NFL, and added seven rushing touchdowns while engineering one of the league’s top offenses.

The Bills finished second in the league in total offense and second in points per game.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key Josh Allen stats and betting trends ahead of Wild Card Weekend below.

4,283 yards, 35 TD, 14 INT

1 passing touchdown or more in 8 of his last 9 games

Under 260 yards passing in 2 straight and 5 of his last 6 games

Last Game vs Dolphins: 25/40 for 304 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT (W 32-29)

NFL Wild Card: Bills vs Dolphins Odds

Dolphins’ star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for Wild Card Weekend earlier this week.

As a result, the point spread on the Bills vs Dolphins game ballooned to -13.5.

Skylar Thompson will be tasked with keeping the game close for the Dolphins, who will enter as two-touchdown underdogs on the road at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

With the total set at a modest 43.5 points, the top online sportsbooks aren’t expecting this to turn into a high-scoring game.

For a complete breakdown of the Bills vs Dolphins odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best Josh Allen Player Props For NFL Wild Card Weekend

Buffalo is on a quest to get to the Super Bowl after falling short versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

As good as the Bills offense has been this season, there looks to be considerable value on Josh Allen’s player props this weekend. It’s hard to see Miami moving the football in this game, which means that Allen and the Bills’ offense should get plenty of opportunities in this game.

According to the top offshore sportsbooks, Allen is projected for 23.5 completions and 35.5 pass attempts, with 262.5 passing yards and 1.5 touchdowns.

Check out some of the most popular Josh Allen player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks for NFL props.

Josh Allen Passing Yards — Over/Under 262.5 Yards

Josh Allen Passing Yards Odds Play Over 262.5 -126 Under 262.5 -104

Josh Allen Passing Touchdowns — Over/Under 1.5 Touchdowns

Josh Allen 1.5 Passing Touchdowns Odds Play Over 1.5 -153 Under 1.5 +118

Josh Allen Pass Attempts — Over/Under 34.5 Attempts

Josh Allen Pass Attempts Odds Play Over 34.5 -114 Under 34.5 –114

Josh Allen Pass Completions — Over/Under 23.5 Completions

Josh Allen Pass Completions Odds Play Over 23.5 +100 Under 23.5 -130

Best Josh Allen Prop Bet — Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-113)

It’s hard not to like this prop in a win-or-go-home game for the Bills.

Allen threw for the second-most touchdowns in the NFL and Buffalo won’t take Miami lightly, even without Tagovailoa under center.

In the Bills’ last meeting with the Dolphins, Allen threw for four touchdowns and no interceptions, so seeing the total set a 1.5 looks like a bargain.

Look for Allen to carve up the Dolphins on his way to a big day under center.

Take Josh Allen to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-113) at BetOnline.