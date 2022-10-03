Josh Allen Ties Peyton Manning for Total Touchdowns in First 5 Seasons

The days of Buffalo Bills fans suffering through J.P. Lossman, Jeff Tuel, and Nathan Peterman appear to be over.

Far superior starting quarterback Josh Allen tied Peyton Manning Sunday for the fourth-most total touchdowns in a player’s first five seasons with 146. Allen accomplished the mark in 15 fewer games, albeit Manning began in a less passer-friendly era unconcerned with quarterback protection.

Much like the older Manning brother receives universal adulation and endless commercial endorsements, Allen deserves recognition of his own. The 7th overall pick of the 2018 draft led the Bills to the franchise’s first playoff win since 1995 three years later.

To put that drought in perspective, the original “Toy Story” kickstarted CGI that year and Robert Downey Jr. acted in “Henry III” over a decade before becoming king of the MCU.

Consistency turns miracles into mundane events. Allen set a new NFL record for the highest passer rating in a postseason last year at 149.0. Leading sportsbook FanDuel favors the Bills to capture the team’s first Super Bowl at +450 futures NFL betting odds entering Sunday.

The Super Bowl continues to be a sore subject for any older Bills fan. Jim Kelly orchestrated a high-pace “K-Gun” offense that dominated the AFC en route to four straight Super Bowl appearances. The Bills never won. Losses include a missed 47-yard kick from Scott Norwood in Super Bowl XXV. “Wide Right” remains one of the most infamous NFL moments.

What if Scott Norwood’s kick didn’t go wide right in SB 25? Tell us your scenario 👇#BovadaWhatIF #GoBills #NFL pic.twitter.com/CqRbSd6qMH — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) March 20, 2020

Allen stands a strong chance of righting the wrongs barring injury. He’ll climb up the total touchdown leaderboard on the way to greatness. Dolphins icon Dan Marino leads total touchdowns for the first five seasons with 171. Cam Newton ran to second place with 160. Patrick Mahomes takes third with 158.