Josh Allen Won’t Need Surgery on Elbow, ‘Just Rest and Recovery’

Josh Allen’s elbow injury sustained in week 9 seems like a thousand years ago now, but with the Bills’ season over Allen has insisted that he won’t require surgery on right elbow and just needs ‘rest and recovery’.

There was plenty of speculation around Josh Allen’s fitness following his week 9 elbow injury against the Vikings, however the Bills QB managed to finish the full season as Buffalo were beat by the Bengals on Sunday in the Divisional Round.

Allen threw for 265 yards against the Bengals in a close game, but also threw an interception in the tough 27-10 loss that saw Cincinatti advance to the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs this weekend.

With the Bills’ regular season over, Allen now has the option to look into getting surgery during the off season, but the 26-year old has insisted that he won’t require any and just needs rest and recovery ahead of the next campaign.

Josh Allen says he doesn't think he needs surgery on his elbow but that injury did alter his mechanics and it wasn't until two weeks ago he felt back to normal with how he throws the ball. pic.twitter.com/BymQZlr6rX — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 23, 2023

“We don’t think an operation is necessary at this time. Obviously rest and recovery is going to be really good for it.”

Allen described how he has “trying to throw it a little differently mechanically” to avoid any pain in his right elbow however with the offseason to now recover and heal, Allen should be back to his best in no time at all.

