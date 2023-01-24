Bills

Josh Allen Won’t Need Surgery on Elbow, ‘Just Rest and Recovery’

Olly Taliku
2 min read
Josh Allen
Josh Allen’s elbow injury sustained in week 9 seems like a thousand years ago now, but with the Bills’ season over Allen has insisted that he won’t require surgery on right elbow and just needs ‘rest and recovery’.

There was plenty of speculation around Josh Allen’s fitness following his week 9 elbow injury against the Vikings, however the Bills QB managed to finish the full season as Buffalo were beat by the Bengals on Sunday in the Divisional Round.

Allen threw for 265 yards against the Bengals in a close game, but also threw an interception in the tough 27-10 loss that saw Cincinatti advance to the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs this weekend.

With the Bills’ regular season over, Allen now has the option to look into getting surgery during the off season, but the 26-year old has insisted that he won’t require any and just needs rest and recovery ahead of the next campaign.

“We don’t think an operation is necessary at this time. Obviously rest and recovery is going to be really good for it.”

Allen described how he has “trying to throw it a little differently mechanically” to avoid any pain in his right elbow however with the offseason to now recover and heal, Allen should be back to his best in no time at all.

Topics  
Bills News NFL News and Rumors
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on Sportslens and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku

