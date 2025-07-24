Josh Okogie, Rockets Agree to One-Year Deal

Josh Okogie has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Rockets. The deal is for $3.1 million. Okogie spent last season with the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets. Now, he will join a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference. Okogie will provide depth to a deep Rockets squad that has had a busy offseason, most notably adding Kevin Durant to the roster. The six-foot-four shooting guard struggled to remain healthy last year, only appearing in 40 games. However, a change of scenery could revitalize Josh Okogie as he continues to polish his offensive game.

Josh Okogie, Houston Rockets Agree to One-Year, $3.1 Million Deal

Josh Okogie’s Career Numbers

Okogie is known as a tenacious defender. It is his offensive skillset that has needed polishing throughout his career. However, the former Georgia Tech product did average career-highs in field goal percentage (44.3 percent) and three-point shooting percentage (34.8 percent). For his career, Okogie has tallied 6.3 points, 0.9 steals, 3.0 total rebounds per game, and a defensive rating of 113.

The former Charlotte Hornet also possesses a career field goal percentage of 40.6 percent and a career three-point shooting percentage of 29.9 percent. His numbers may not blow one out of the water, but he has always been a solid role player. With Houston, he will be an end-of-the-rotation player but will have less pressure compared to last year with the Hornets and the Suns.

Will He Fit With the Houston Rockets?

Okogie’s value has never been about gaudy stat lines. His worth lies in his ability to defend multiple positions, bring relentless energy, and make hustle plays. Plays that don’t always show up in the box score. For a Rockets team looking to make a deep playoff run, adding a player with his defensive tenacity could pay off in key moments. Houston already has plenty of scoring options with stars like Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet, and Alperen Şengün. Okogie won’t be asked to carry an offensive load, which should allow him to focus on what he does best if inserted into the game. Defending the opposing team’s top perimeter players.

Furthermore, Rockets head coach, Ime Udoka, has a reputation for getting the most out of defensive-minded players. Under his system, Okogie could thrive in a clearly defined role. If he stays healthy and embraces his role, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him emerge as a key contributor off the bench. Especially in defensive matchups late in games.

At only 25 years old, Okogie still has room to grow. His improved shooting percentages from last season show promise. Houston might just be the right environment for him to continue his development. The one-year deal gives both sides flexibility. However, if things go well, this could be the beginning of a longer partnership.