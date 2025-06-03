Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly considering a move for USMNT and Norwich City striker Josh Sargent this summer.

Josh Sargent Linked With AS Roma Transfer

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent is being linked with a move to Serie A giants AS Roma.

The Italian side have recently appointed Gian Piero Gasperini as their new manager, with Claudio Ranieri re-retiring at the end of last season, and it is believed that the former Atalanta boss wants to sign a new striker.

This comes from Sky Sport Italia, which reports that Sargent is on Roma’s list of transfer targets. Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade is also said to be of interest to the Giallorossi off the back of a 17-goal season in Germany.

A move to Italy would see the Missouri-born forward link up with a few familiar USMNT teammates. Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, and Timothy Weah all currently ply their trade in the Serie A.

Sargent is also drawing interest from elsewhere, however. He has already been linked with clubs in the Premier League, the German top-flight and MLS this term, so there’s set to be a battle for his signature.

This comes off the back of him not being selected by Mauricio Pochettino for national team duty this summer. The Argentine manager confirmed that his omission was down to ‘footballing reasons’.

Norwich, meanwhile, are reportedly ‘relaxed about Sargent’s future’, as he is contracted to the club until 2028.

The Canaries value the 25-year-old at around €15-20 million and are prepared to hold firm on their valuation.

Josh Sargent Stats: How Did He Fare At Norwich?

Sargent has had an excellent season in the Championship, registering 15 goals and five assists across 32 matches.

It takes him to three consecutive seasons with over 10 goals in the English second tier, having netted 16 goals as Norwich reached the play-offs last term, along with 13 goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

He finished the year as the fourth top scorer in the Championship, three goals behind teammate Borja Sainz and Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, while he was four goals behind the division’s top scorer Joel Piroe.

Sargent was also named in the 2024-25 EFL Championship Team of the Season. Additionally, he was voted by Canaries supporters as the club’s Player of the Season.

Since joining the club from Werder Bremen in August 2021, the striker has amassed 48 goals across 130 appearances.

Will Sargent Receive A Recall To The USMNT?

His omission from Pochettino’s recent squad was certainly a surprise. It comes as even more of a surprise given that Folarin Balogun will miss the Gold Cup through injury.

However, the explanation could lie in the vast amount of transfer interest held in the player.

Even though Pochettino stated that he wasn’t included due to ‘footballing reasons’, Sargent may have opted to skip this camp in order to sort out his future at club level.

If that isn’t the case, then a move to a top European league will boost his chances of a recall.

The USMNT reconvene after the Gold Cup for two friendlies in September. They take on South Korea and Japan, which could provide a perfect platform for Sargent to be welcomed back into the fold.