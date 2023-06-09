Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Two of the best boxers in the world will clash on June 10, 2023, when Josh Taylor defends his undisputed super lightweight titles against Teofimo Lopez Jr. The fight will take place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be televised on ESPN+.

Taylor is the current WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super lightweight champion. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and is undefeated in his professional career, with a record of 19-0 and 13 knockouts. Lopez is the former WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight champion. He is a highly skilled boxer with a lot of power, and he has a record of 18-1 and is just four fights removed from beating Vasiliy Lomachenko.

This fight is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best boxers in the world. It is a fight that could determine the best lightweight in the world. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this super lightweight title fight.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Josh Taylor -190 Teofimo Lopez Jr. +165

Josh Taylor comes in as the favorite in this title fight against Teofimo Lopez Jr. Taylor is coming off a hard-fought win against a tough competitor in Jack Catterall which set him up for this highly anticipated fight.

Lopez Jr. was able to get back on track with back-to-back wins after suffering the first defeat of his career against George Kambosos Jr. If the Lopez Jr. that shows up against Lomachenko shows up against Taylor, we are in for a real treat.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Taylor is a very skilled boxer with excellent footwork and a sharp jab. He is also a very good counter-puncher, and he has the ability to finish fights. Taylor is the more technical boxer, while Lopez is the more powerful puncher. Taylor’s jab is his best weapon. He uses it to keep his opponents at bay and to set up his counter-punches. Taylor is also very good at moving his feet and using angles to avoid his opponent’s punches. This makes him very difficult to hit which will bode him well against a power puncher like Lopez Jr.

Lopez is a very powerful puncher with excellent hand speed. He is also a very good boxer, and he has the ability to outbox his opponents. Lopez Jr. is the more aggressive boxer, while Taylor is the more technical boxer. Lopez Jr.’s right hand is his best weapon. He has a lot of power in his right hand, and he can knock his opponents out with it. Lopez Jr. is also very good at using his hand speed to land punches.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Josh Taylor -190

This fight is a very close one. Taylor is the more technical boxer, while Lopez is the more powerful puncher. I think this fight will be a close one, but I think Taylor will be able to use his jab and footwork to control the fight and win by a decision. Ultimately, I think this fight will come down to who can impose their will on the other fighter. If Taylor can use his jab to control the fight, he will win by decision. If Lopez can land his power punches, he could knock Taylor out but I’ll go with the latter and take Taylor by decision

Boxing Betting Guides 2023