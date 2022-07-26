Joshua vs Usyk Fight Card, Date, Time, Location, and How to Watch

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 will be live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2022.

Usyk will defend his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles in a highly-anticipated rematch of the September 2021 bout against Joshua, which went the distance in an instant classic.

Originally scheduled to fight in May, the rematch between Usyk and Joshua was pushed back due to delays in the negotiation process.

Now that the fight is drawing closer, the Usyk vs Joshua fight card and undercard matches have been set.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Usyk vs Joshua fight, including the date, time, fight card, undercard matches, and more.

Joshua vs Usyk 2 Date, Time, Location, and How to Watch

The rematch between Joshua vs Usyk will definitely be on a pay-per-view basis. While there isn’t a release on when the fight is exactly, boxing fans can mark August 20th as the definite date on their calendar for the unification match.

Below, we’ll highlight the Joshua vs Usyk 2 boxing fight including location, time, and how to watch.

🥊 Boxing PPV: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 📅 Joshua vs Usyk 2 Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 🕙 When is Joshua vs Usyk 2: TBD

TBD 🏟 Where is Joshua vs Usyk 2: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 📺 TV Channel: DAZN | ESPN+

DAZN | ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 📊 Boxing Stats: Anthony Joshua 24-2, 22 KO | Oleksandr Usyk 19-0, 13 KO

Joshua vs Usyk 2 Fight Card

While the official fight card has not been revealed yet, Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera is a potential matchup for the undercard.

Joshua vs Usyk will go toe-to-toe for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles but their official undercard details will be revealed closer to the fight.