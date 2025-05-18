Horse Racing

Journalism wins 2025 Preakness Stakes

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26211431_168396541_lowres-2

Heading into the Kentucky Derby, the betting favourite was Journalism at 3-1. The horse who was trained by Michael W. McCarthy of Youngstown, Ohio and rode by Umberto Rispoli of San Severino Marche, Italy, finished second to Sovereignty by one and a half lengths.

On Saturday at Pimlico, it was a successful victory for Journalism at the 2025 Preakness Stakes, who won the second leg of the Triple Crown in remarkable fashion. Journalism appeared to be too far back down the stretch run. Near the quarter pole, he was even bumped by Goal Oriented, and significantly back of the leader, Gosger. Then we saw a comeback for the ages, and why so many people liked Journalism to begin with. Journalism ended the Preakness like an absolute rocket on fire. He stormed past the field, and got by Gosger by half a length. One must question if Gosger’s jockey Luis Saez thought the win was in the bag, or if the horse just did not have much energy left. Either way, it was an impressive win for Journalism, who was the 8-5 favourite.

The conditions were better in Baltimore than Louisville. At the Kentucky Derby, the horses rode on a very muddy track.

Why was Sovereignty not at the Preakness?

On Saturday at the Preakness, there would be no Sovereignty. The horse was not entered by its owners. It appeared he had injured his foot at the start of the Kentucky Derby. According to Matt Higgins of Yahoo! Sports, Sovereignty will be competing at the Belmont on June 7.

History made in Italian horse racing

For the first time ever, an Italian jockey won a Triple Crown race. Rispoli had won 615 races prior to his Preakness win, but not were bigger than Saturday. It was a huge day for Italian sport as Jasmine Paolini won the Italian Open in Rome earlier in the day.

Almost an upset

Gosger entered the Preakness as a 20-1 underdog. He was tied with Pay Billy as the horse least expected to win the race.

Topics  
Horse Racing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
USATSI_26211431_168396541_lowres-2

Journalism wins 2025 Preakness Stakes

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  47min
Horse Racing
How to Bet on Preakness 2023 in Ontario | ON Sports Betting Apps
Preakness Stakes Runners, Jockeys and Post Positions Ahead Of 150th Pimlico Renewal
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 16 2025
Horse Racing
Journalism
Preakness Stakes Winners – Who Was The Last Kentucky Derby Runner-up To Win ‘The Middle Jewel Of The Triple Crown’?
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 9 2025
Horse Racing
Preakness Stakes Purse
Preakness Stakes Purse 2025: Prize Money Breakdown Ahead Of ‘Run For The Black Eyed Susans’
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 7 2025
Horse Racing
USATSI_26084876_168396541_lowres-2
Sovereignty won’t compete at the Preakness
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 7 2025
Horse Racing
Sovereignty
How Many Triple Crown Winners Have There Been?
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 7 2025
Horse Racing
USATSI_26084876_168396541_lowres-2
Sovereignty wins 2025 Kentucky Derby
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2025
More News
Arrow to top