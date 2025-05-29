Jrue Holiday trade rumours continue to swirl as the Boston Celtics contemplate a long line of potential deals. Below we analyze where the veteran may end up this offseason.

Current Jrue Holiday Contract With the Celtics

Jrue Holiday’s ongoing contract with Boston was agreed in April of last year, meaning he is over a year into a 3-4 year, $134.4 million agreement.

In doing so, he became only the fourth player in NBA history to pen a guaranteed deal worth more than $100 million, aged 33 or older.

For man who had flirted with retirement after being used a workhorse for the Bucks, a cushty $134m per-year to be the fifth option in offense is not to be sniffed at.

Is Jrue Holiday Leaving the Celtics?

It does, however, appear that his time in Boston is wearing thin given his powers are waning at 34. Combined with a contract that locks him down until 2028 means the Celtics are likely looking for a way to offload him.

Although no doubt a solid option in defense, the Celtics may be looking to position themselves with a restructure — particularly with Jayson Tatum ruled out indefinitely — and having missed out on the NBA Finals this year, despite being early frontrunners. Moving Holiday would help to reduce their salary cap burden, and unfortunately for the veteran, he is likely to be first in the firing line.

Celtics are beyond the second apron line for the salary cap, and could have the most bloated payrolls in the NBA next season if they fail to trim it. Trading its highest earners isn’t a matter of if, but when, with a $500 million bill on the horizon if they are not more frugal.

He recently voiced his desire to stay put as he enters the twilight of his career, with another roster move likely to be low on his list at his age.

His trade value is, however, not at its former All-Star peak, and his metrics dropped considerably in a mediocre season.

Jrue Holiday Trade Rumours: Where Will He Be Playing Next Season?

Dallas Mavericks

Even as Holiday appears to be on a slippery slope, there are plenty of potential suitors lining up with trade proposals.

Not least the Dallas Mavericks, who are being linked with a host of options to remedy a depleted and underperforming backcourt. Holiday, along with the likes of Lonzo Ball and Chris Paul, have been sounded out as possible names, although Dallas would likely have to cough up swap rights of their own.

Whether Nico Harrison wants to continue trading away the Mavericks’ future for short-term gains is another question entirely, but it won’t please an already disgruntled fanbase after the turmoil Luka Doncic’s trade.

Holiday would likely provide some much needed cover in defense, and would be a welcomed addition as they build around projected first overall pick Cooper Flagg.

However, with Holiday still holding onto three years of his contract, Dallas may look to the free agency market — namely Chris Paul — as a quick, cheap alternative.

LA Clippers

The Clippers have been a perennially great team over the last decade or so, consistently making the playoffs, but very rarely enjoying deep postseason runs.

Celtics reporter Brian Robb has claimed that the Clippers will pursue Jrue Holiday in the offseason, with the 34-year-old often proving to be the missing piece of the puzzle in championship-winning teams throughout his career.

As mentioned, his most productive seasons are likely behind him as he comes off a lacklustre season, but his defensive acumen and playoff know-how, which were on display as recently as the season before last, were integral to the Celtics picking up rings.

The Clippers will likely be more inclined to keep hold of their prized assets, rather than trading them. They are also locked into $194 million next season, should James Harden stay put and opt into his final year, meaning negotiating a trade could prove troublesome.

If this deal does somehow come to fruition, it can only be viewed as positive for the Clippers. They are in need of a strong defender with All-Star quality, even if Holiday hasn’t shown it consistently over the past year, and it could prove a shrewd pickup in their quest for an elusive NBA title.

Sacramento Kings

Trading De’Aaron Fox away means the Kings are in desperate need of a point guard, and Jrue Holiday would represent a significant improvement to their roster, at least in the short term.

Although Holiday’s playmaking abilities are far from the productive peak of years gone by, he could be an important asset to Sacramento. It is also worth noting the Kings don’t really possess a general on the floor with the defensive capabilities of Holiday.

The Kings — probably — shouldn’t be chasing short-term hits with players well past their prime, particularly given their dicey recent track record trading Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

As for the Celtics, they could also make a move smart for Malik Monk in the trade, who is seven years younger and offers some of the best stats off the bench in the NBA.

He averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game in 2024-25, and his output would be the perfect temporary fill for Jayson Tatum, who recovers from a devastating achilles injury.