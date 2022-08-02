Juan Soto Trade Improves SD Padres World Series Odds by 225%

After all of the rumors that Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals was going to be traded, it finally happened on Tuesday. Soto is going to join the San Diego Padres after a blockbuster deal.

The Padres traded away many of their top prospects, including Mackenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, CJ Abrams, James Woods, Jarlin Susana, and a Major League player that has yet to be announced.

BetOnline had the San Diego Padres at +1800 to win the World Series… before Juan Soto was traded to them. San Diego now sits at +800 to win the World Series, a whole 225% turnaround!

Juan Soto Traded To Padres In Blockbuster Deal

Jeff Passan broke the news:

“The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from Washington, sources tell ESPN. One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.”

There have also been reports that the San Diego Padres could end up getting that Fernando Tatis Jr. back within the next few weeks. If they find a way to get Tatis back and Juan Soto does the things that everybody’s expecting him to, this San Diego Padres team is going to be incredible not only this season, but for the next few years.

It’s going to be a fun few months in San Diego, but most importantly, this team needs to find a way to stay healthy. With the added addition of Juan Soto, it would be tough to argue that any other team in baseball has a better lineup. If they can find a way to stay healthy and their pitching can do the job, the San Diego Padres have more than a legitimate chance to win this year’s World Series.