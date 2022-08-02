The Washington Nationals made it clear that they were interested in shopping Juan Soto. Considering that they’ve arguably been the worst team in all of baseball as they sit at 35-69 and have the worst record in Major League Baseball, it makes sense why the Nationals are looking towards a rebuild process and want to trade arguably the best hitter that the game has seen in the past decade.

The trade market for Soto has been interesting. There have been a few teams that are interested and reportedly, the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the three that are still in bidding wars for the star left-handed hitter.

Juan Soto Trade Market Reaching Final Stage

Some teams are making big offers and the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t interested in one deal, according to Jon Morosi,

“In Juan Soto trade talks, #STLCards haven’t been willing to include Dylan Carlson *and* their top prospects in the same offer — at least, thus far. Negotiations are reaching a critical point.”

Soto spoke about possibly playing his last game in a Nationals jersey, according to Mark Zuckerman,

“It means a lot. It kind of feels weird, too, because nothing’s happened yet. We’re just still waiting. It’s kind of cool, but at the same time, it’s kind of weird, too.”

It’s going to be interesting to see the type of deal that the Washington Nationals do get done. There have also been some conflicting reports saying that Washington might not trade him, but it’s unclear what to believe at the moment. If they get the offer that they’re looking for, there’s likely going to be a deal done within the next few hours. This is going to be one of the biggest trades that the game has ever seen, and even maybe the biggest that we will ever see.

Washington is in the driver’s seat, regardless if they don’t want to trade Juan Soto. They get to keep one of the best players that this game has seen in quite some time if they don’t get a deal they like.