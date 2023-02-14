Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster used social media to hurl a low blow at Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry has been the subject of much discussion since the Super Bowl for the late holding penalty that many fans disputed.

For the record, Bradberry admitted in the postgame that it was a hold.

While he should be reveling in the Chiefs Super Bowl Championship, Smith-Schuster just cannot let it rest.

Instead, he is trolling Bradberry while rubbing salt in the wound.

What Smith-Schuster Posted

Under the guise of a Valentine’s Day card/Twitter post, Smith-Schuster posted a picture of Bradberry with a heart background.

The note says:

“I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

It also has the to and from sections like the Valentine’s cards you used to exchange with your first grade classmates.

Fans had mixed reactions to the post.

Matt Townsend said:

“Just when I was telling someone how classy KC was…”

Smith-Schuster Has Been Involved In Controversies Before

When he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster made it a practice to record Tik-Tok dances on opposing teams’ logos during pregame warmups.

This did not sit well with those opponents who used it as additional motivation to limit his production.

Vonn Bell DID NOT like JuJu Smith-Schuster's dance. Oh no no no no no 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/EbdxscHk1J — Kara Lattanzio (@karamarie110) December 22, 2020

Smith-Schuster Is Awfully Bold Considering He Is A Free Agent

The 26-year-old Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal worth $3.76 million to join the Chiefs in 2022.

He earned an additional $1 million in performance-based incentives.

Of course, he would want to come back to the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs in 2023, but this type of behavior could affect that decision.

During the 2022 regular season, he had 78 receptions for 933 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In the playoffs and Super Bowl, he had 10 receptions for 89 yards.

As an Eagles fan known as HURTS4MVP put it,

“He got an A on the school project he did absolutely nothing on.”

JuJu Smith Schuster had 3 TDs on the year. He got an A on the school project he did absolutely nothing on. — 🦅HURTS4MVP🦅 (@EaglesStrictly) February 14, 2023

Speaking Of Bold, Smith-Schuster’s Pregame Outfit Was Noteworthy

Smith-Schuster was photographed wearing a kilt/skirt while walking into State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster wore a skirt to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lcoLF8bfjK — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) February 13, 2023

One thing is for certain: JuJu Smith-Schuster enjoys the limelight both on and off the field, and his tweet directed at Bradberry’s holding penalty is just the latest example of this.