Julio Jones Announces Retirement From NFL After 13 Seasons

Former Atlanta Falcons superstar, Julio Jones, is hanging it up after 13 NFL seasons. The wideout announced his decision on Friday, April 4th, 2025. Jones had not played since the 2023 season and did not play a single snap this past year. Julio Jones made a name for himself with the Atlanta Falcons. He had an immediate impact after being drafted sixth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Jones finishes his career with an impressive NFL resume and will certainly warrant heavy first ball Hall of Fame consideration.

Julio Jones Announces Retirement From the NFL

Julio Jones’ Career

There is a reason Julio Jones was once deemed the best receiver in the entire NFL. For his career, the former Alabama product logged 914 receptions, 66 receiving touchdowns, and 13,703 receiving yards. Moreover, Jones also recorded 5.5 receptions per game, 82.5 receiving yards per game, and a catch percentage of 63.9 percent. He was nearly unstoppable in Atlanta. During Jones’ 10-year tenure with the Falcons, he tallied 60 receiving touchdowns, 12,896 receiving yards, and 848 receptions.

There, he was quarterback, Matt Ryan’s favorite target and led the NFL twice in receiving yards. Jones did this in 2015 with 1,871 yards and again in 2018 with 1,677 receiving yards. Furthermore, Julio Jones also led the NFL on three separate occasions in receiving yards per game. In 2015 (116.9 RYPG), 2016 (100.6 RYPG), and 2018 (104.8 RYPG). In his prime, Jones burned the best defensive backs and could single handedly lead an entire offense. Considering this along with his resume, he will most certainly be in the Hall of Fame one day. The question is whether Julio Jones will get in on the first ballot.

Will he be a First Ballot Hall of Famer?

Jones certainly has an impressive NFL resume. He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and is also a two-time All-Pro Team member. Not to mention, Jones is also a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010’s Team. On the surface, it looks like he should get into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot without any questions asked. However, the NFL Hall of Fame is one of the more difficult halls to get into during one’s first year of eligibility. Many Hall of Famers who should have been in on the first ballot have had to wait a little longer. However, many already consider Julio Jones the greatest Atlanta Falcon of all time. That sentiment alone may help him make him a Hall of Famer once he is eligible. All in all, Julio Jones will go down as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.