Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos Scrapped from UFC Des Moines

Just days before UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo was set to electrify Des Moines, the promotion has been dealt a rare setback. The anticipated light heavyweight clash between Junior Tafa and Tuco Tokkos has been officially canceled after both fighters sustained injuries, leaving fans and matchmakers alike disappointed.

🚨| Junior Tafa vs. Tuko Tokkos is OFF #UFCDesMoines this weekend due to injuries to both fighters. The fight will be rescheduled to a later date. https://t.co/W2hdVFqa4f — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 29, 2025

Both Fighters Sidelined, Bout to Be Rescheduled

The UFC announced on Tuesday that both Tafa and Tokkos were forced to withdraw from their scheduled bout at Wells Fargo Arena due to undisclosed injuries. This double withdrawal is an uncommon occurrence in the sport, with both competitors unable to make the walk to the Octagon on fight week. While the specific nature of the injuries remains under wraps, the organization has expressed its intention to rebook the matchup for a future event once both athletes are medically cleared.

Junior Tafa, known as the younger brother of UFC heavyweight Justin Tafa, was looking to build on momentum after snapping a two-fight skid with a second-round TKO victory over Sean Sharaf at UFC Fight Night 244 last October. With a 2-3 record in the promotion, Tafa was eager to establish consistency in the light heavyweight division.

Tuco Tokkos, meanwhile, entered the UFC with high hopes but has struggled to find his footing. The Englishman dropped his first two UFC appearances, including a unanimous decision loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Tampa last December. Prior to his UFC stint, Tokkos also went winless during a brief run in Bellator.

Despite the loss of the Tafa vs. Tokkos bout, UFC Des Moines-also known as UFC on ESPN 67-will proceed with a 12-fight lineup. The event is headlined by a high-stakes bantamweight showdown between Cory Sandhagen and former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event features former two-division ONE Championship king Reinier de Ridder against undefeated wrestling phenom Bo Nickal.

Other notable names on the card include UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens, ex-bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, and submission ace Gillian Robertson. The event will take place Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, with prelims starting at 7 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

What’s Next for Tafa and Tokkos?

While the cancellation is a setback for both fighters, the UFC’s commitment to rescheduling the bout offers hope for fans eager to see these light heavyweights clash. For now, both Tafa and Tokkos will focus on recovery, aiming to return stronger and finally settle unfinished business inside the Octagon.

As the UFC returns to Iowa for the first time in years, the show will go on with a stacked card, even as the light heavyweight division waits for Tafa and Tokkos to resume their journeys.