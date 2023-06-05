Yesterday, Hovland was winning $3.6 Million at the Memorial Tournament. Today, he is a caddy.

It’s not every day that you come across a friend who is willing to go to great lengths to support you, but Viktor Hovland took friendship to a whole new level on Monday. Just hours after claiming victory at The Memorial and earning a hefty $3.6 million prize, Hovland selflessly shouldered a golf bag and became a caddie for his former college teammate, Zach Bauchou, in a U.S. Open qualifier.

Viktor Hovland won The Memorial yesterday and collected a $3.6 Million payout. Today he’s caddying 36 holes at the US Open qualifying for his college teammate. The ultimate bro. @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/Z4ID2NqGwS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 5, 2023

Hovland Helping College Teammate Qualify for US Open

While Hovland has already secured his spot in the U.S. Open as the world’s fifth-ranked player, Bauchou faced the daunting challenge of trying to qualify for the prestigious tournament. The U.S. Open qualifiers are known for their intense atmosphere, with players enduring a grueling 36-hole test filled with drama, elation, and heartbreak as they vie for a limited number of spots in the upcoming tournament. Conveniently, the qualifier was being held in Columbus, Ohio, close to where Hovland had just triumphed at Muirfield Village.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) scheduled 10 of its 13 qualifiers across the country on this particular Monday, with 878 players battling for only 45 remaining spots at the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Among the competitors in Columbus were David Lipsky, who was a co-leader after 54 holes at The Memorial, and PGA Championship hero Michael Block, who was attempting to earn his place alongside his son, Dylan. The field even included 13-year-old Jaden Soong, showcasing the inclusive nature of the “Open” tournament format. Three other qualifiers had already taken place in England, Japan, and Texas, granting 18 players entry, including Sergio Garcia from LIV Golf.

At the Lakes Golf & Country Club, located just 15 miles from Muirfield Village, Bauchou and Hovland faced formidable opponents like major winners Zach Johnson, Lucas Glover, Geoff Ogilvy, and Stewart Cink. However, with Hovland’s recent triumph at The Memorial, he brought a touch of his winning mojo to support Bauchou. Hovland’s victory in a playoff on the first hole not only marked his first win on U.S. soil but also solidified his status as a formidable contender for the U.S. Open, along with his newfound wealth.

Hovland is one of the Good Guys

The act of camaraderie and support displayed by Hovland for his college teammate Bauchou speaks volumes about their bond and the spirit of sportsmanship in golf. It is a testament to the special connections that can be formed through the shared experiences of college athletics. As Bauchou battles to secure his spot in the U.S. Open, he can draw inspiration from Hovland’s recent success and the memories they created together as teammates at Oklahoma State University. We’re all pulling for Bachou and Hovland.