Justin Fields Next Team Odds: Falcons, Raiders In The Mix

Dan Girolamo
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

One of the biggest questions this NFL offseason is the status of Justin Fields. Will the Chicago Bears keep Fields or trade him to another team? Below, we examine the odds for Justin Fields’ next team if the Bears trade him.

Chicago Bears Must Decide On What To Do With Justin Field

Because of their trade with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, the Bears own the first and ninth picks of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Having the first pick opens many doors for the Bears, including the option to take a quarterback like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

At times, Fields plays like a dynamic quarterback who will torment the league for the next decade. Other times, Fields looks like a quarterback who still needs work in his development, especially as a thrower.

If the Bears keep Fields, they can trade the first pick to a team that needs a quarterback. In return, the Bears would receive a bounty of draft picks they could use to build a better team around Fields.

Taking his talent out of the equation, trading Fields makes sense financially. Fields is heading into the fourth year of his rookie deal, meaning the Bears would likely pick up his fifth-year option for $25.6 million. If the Bears draft a quarterback, Chicago can spend money on other premium positions since their QB would be on a rookie deal.

Justin Fields Next Team Odds

If the Bears trade Fields, which team will acquire his services?

BetOnline has the Atlanta Falcons (-120) as the favorite to land Fields this offseason. With new coach Raheem Morris, Atlanta needs a franchise quarterback to take this talented roster to the next level. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are not the answer. Plus, Fields is from Kennesaw, Georgia, a suburban city northwest of Atlanta.

The Las Vegas Raiders (+150) should be in the mix for Fields under first-year head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders are going to release Jimmy Garoppolo, meaning Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer will be the only quarterbacks on the roster. Pairing Fields with wide receiver Davante Adams could be a lethal combo.

Then, there’s the Pittsburgh Steelers (+300), who have not solved the quarterback situation since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. The Steelers made the playoffs last season with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. Fields is a better option than all three.

View the odds below.

Justin Fields Next Team Odds Play
Atlanta Falcons -120 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +150 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +300 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +1400 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +1600 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +2000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +2500 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +3300 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +3300 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +4000 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +4000 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +5000 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings +5000 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +5000 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts +6600 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bears NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
