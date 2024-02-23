Justin Fields Next Team Odds: Falcons, Raiders In The Mix

One of the biggest questions this NFL offseason is the status of Justin Fields. Will the Chicago Bears keep Fields or trade him to another team? Below, we examine the odds for Justin Fields’ next team if the Bears trade him.

The Best Betting Sites in 2024

Chicago Bears Must Decide On What To Do With Justin Field

Justin Fields' 5th-year option: $25.6 million No. 1 QB cap hit for 2024, 2025, and 2026: Around $26.5 million total Make of that what you will. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) February 23, 2024

Because of their trade with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, the Bears own the first and ninth picks of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Having the first pick opens many doors for the Bears, including the option to take a quarterback like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

At times, Fields plays like a dynamic quarterback who will torment the league for the next decade. Other times, Fields looks like a quarterback who still needs work in his development, especially as a thrower.

If the Bears keep Fields, they can trade the first pick to a team that needs a quarterback. In return, the Bears would receive a bounty of draft picks they could use to build a better team around Fields.

Taking his talent out of the equation, trading Fields makes sense financially. Fields is heading into the fourth year of his rookie deal, meaning the Bears would likely pick up his fifth-year option for $25.6 million. If the Bears draft a quarterback, Chicago can spend money on other premium positions since their QB would be on a rookie deal.

Justin Fields Next Team Odds

Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB. 📹 https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

If the Bears trade Fields, which team will acquire his services?

BetOnline has the Atlanta Falcons (-120) as the favorite to land Fields this offseason. With new coach Raheem Morris, Atlanta needs a franchise quarterback to take this talented roster to the next level. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are not the answer. Plus, Fields is from Kennesaw, Georgia, a suburban city northwest of Atlanta.

The Las Vegas Raiders (+150) should be in the mix for Fields under first-year head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders are going to release Jimmy Garoppolo, meaning Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer will be the only quarterbacks on the roster. Pairing Fields with wide receiver Davante Adams could be a lethal combo.

Then, there’s the Pittsburgh Steelers (+300), who have not solved the quarterback situation since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. The Steelers made the playoffs last season with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. Fields is a better option than all three.

View the odds below.

Justin Fields Next Team Odds Play Atlanta Falcons -120 Las Vegas Raiders +150 Pittsburgh Steelers +300 Washington Commanders +1400 New England Patriots +1600 Denver Broncos +2000 New York Giants +2500 New Orleans Saints +3300 Tennessee Titans +3300 Arizona Cardinals +4000 Carolina Panthers +4000 Cleveland Browns +5000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 New York Jets +5000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000 Indianapolis Colts +6600

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.