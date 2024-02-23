Justin Fields Next Team Odds: Falcons, Raiders In The Mix

One of the biggest questions this NFL offseason is the status of Justin Fields. Will the Chicago Bears keep Fields or trade him to another team? Below, we examine the odds for Justin Fields’ next team if the Bears trade him.
The Best Betting Sites in 2024
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
$500 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|5.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
Chicago Bears Must Decide On What To Do With Justin Field
Justin Fields' 5th-year option: $25.6 million
No. 1 QB cap hit for 2024, 2025, and 2026: Around $26.5 million total
Make of that what you will.
— Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) February 23, 2024
Because of their trade with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, the Bears own the first and ninth picks of the upcoming NFL Draft.
Having the first pick opens many doors for the Bears, including the option to take a quarterback like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
At times, Fields plays like a dynamic quarterback who will torment the league for the next decade. Other times, Fields looks like a quarterback who still needs work in his development, especially as a thrower.
If the Bears keep Fields, they can trade the first pick to a team that needs a quarterback. In return, the Bears would receive a bounty of draft picks they could use to build a better team around Fields.
Taking his talent out of the equation, trading Fields makes sense financially. Fields is heading into the fourth year of his rookie deal, meaning the Bears would likely pick up his fifth-year option for $25.6 million. If the Bears draft a quarterback, Chicago can spend money on other premium positions since their QB would be on a rookie deal.
Justin Fields Next Team Odds
Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB.
📹 https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024
If the Bears trade Fields, which team will acquire his services?
BetOnline has the Atlanta Falcons (-120) as the favorite to land Fields this offseason. With new coach Raheem Morris, Atlanta needs a franchise quarterback to take this talented roster to the next level. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are not the answer. Plus, Fields is from Kennesaw, Georgia, a suburban city northwest of Atlanta.
The Las Vegas Raiders (+150) should be in the mix for Fields under first-year head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders are going to release Jimmy Garoppolo, meaning Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer will be the only quarterbacks on the roster. Pairing Fields with wide receiver Davante Adams could be a lethal combo.
Then, there’s the Pittsburgh Steelers (+300), who have not solved the quarterback situation since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. The Steelers made the playoffs last season with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. Fields is a better option than all three.
View the odds below.
|Justin Fields Next Team
|Odds
|Play
|Atlanta Falcons
|-120
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+150
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+300
|Washington Commanders
|+1400
|New England Patriots
|+1600
|Denver Broncos
|+2000
|New York Giants
|+2500
|New Orleans Saints
|+3300
|Tennessee Titans
|+3300
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|Carolina Panthers
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+5000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+5000
|New York Jets
|+5000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+5000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+6600
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.