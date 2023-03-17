Justin Gaethje Net Worth, UFC Record, Height, Weight, And Odds

On March 18, Justin Gaethje returns to the octagon in a lightweight showdown against Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 286. The event will take place in London, England. Gaethje fights for the first time in 10 months as he looks to get back on track following a loss in 2022. Learn more about Gaethje below, including his net worth, UFC record, height, weight, and odds.

Justin Gaethje Net Worth

Before UFC 286, Gaethje is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million.

Gaethje will have the opportunity to increase that number against Fiziev. Gaethje is estimated to earn a guaranteed payout of $356,000 with a chance to make more thanks to incentives and sponsorship deals.

With a base pay of $350,000, Gaethje could walk away with over $700,000.

Justin Gaethje UFC Record

Entering UFC 286, Gaethje holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-4. 19 of those wins come by way of knockout.

Gaethje last fought UFC 274 when he lost to Charles Oliveira in a UFC Lightweight Championship bout.

Gaethje once held the interim UFC Lightweight Championship when he defeated Ton Ferguson at UFC 249. In the unification fight, Gaethje lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

Gaethje is ranked third in the UFC Lightweight rankings.

Justin Gaethje Height, Weight, And Odds

Gaethje is facing the sixth-ranked Fiziev, who has won six-straight fights. BetOnline lists Gaethje as the clear underdog at +205.

Below are some of Gaethje’s key stats.

Age: 34

34 Height: 5’11″

5’11″ Weight: 155 pounds

155 pounds Reach: 70″

70″ Coach: Trevor Wittman

UFC Betting Guides 2023