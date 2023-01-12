Justin Herbert Player Props | NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

Justin Herbert guided the Los Angeles Chargers to four wins in their final five games to earn a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

Herbert will be making his first ever playoff appearance after emerging as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league. He’s thrown for more yards (13,057) than any quarterback in their first three years in the NFL but is coming off of a year in which he threw for a career-low 25 touchdowns.

With NFL Wild Card Weekend set to kick off on Saturday, we’ll take a look at the Justin Herbert player props available at some of the top NFL betting sites and let football fans know how to claim a risk-free player prop bet worth $25.

There are several different Justin Herbert prop bets available for the Chargers vs Jaguars game this weekend.

Bettors can predict whether Herbert will go over or under a certain amount of passing attempts, completions, yards, or touchdowns, among many other prop bets.

Justin Herbert Stats

Even in what was considered a down year by his standards, Justin Herbert still finished among the most prolific passers in the NFL this season.

Herbert threw for 4,739 passing yards, second-most in the NFL, to go along with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games.

The best online sportsbooks have projected Herbert for 37.5 pass attempts and 25.5 pass completions against the Jaguars on Wild Card weekend. The Chargers quarterback is set for 280.5 yards and 1.5 touchdowns in what will be a revenge game on Saturday.

In his lone game against Jacksonville, he finished 25-of-45 passing for 297 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT in a 38-10 loss.

Check out a breakdown of some of Justin Herbert’s key stats and trends heading into the Wild Card game.

4,739 yards, 25 TD, 10 INT

35 pass attempts or more in five of his last seven games

25 pass completions or more 12 times this season

Last Game vs Jaguars: 25/45 for 297 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (L 38-10)

NFL Wild Card: Chargers vs Jaguars Odds

Despite playing on the road, the Los Angeles Chargers will enter Wild Card Weekend as 2-point favorites against the Jaguars.

With the total set at 47.5 points, the top football betting sites are predicting a relatively high-scoring game in Jacksonville. That number is also right on par with the 48 points scored in the first meeting in Week 3.

For a complete breakdown of the Chargers vs Jaguars odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best Justin Herbert Player Props For NFL Wild Card Weekend

Just three years after being drafted, Justin Herbert has quickly turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. No quarterback has thrown for more yards in their first three seasons than Herbert, who has thrown for 14,089 yards during that span.

However, the 24-year-old will be making his first appearance in the NFL Playoffs against an up-and-coming Jagaurs’ defense that already got the best of him earlier this year.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Herbert is projected for 25.5 pass completions and 37.5 attempts to go along with 280.5 yards and 1.5 touchdowns.

Check out some of the most popular Justin Herbert player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks for NFL props.

Justin Herbert Passing Yards — Over/Under 280.5 Yards

Justin Herbert Passing Yards Odds Play Over 280.5 -115 Under 280.5 -113

Justin Herbert Passing Touchdowns — Over/Under 1.5 Touchdowns

Justin Herbert 1.5 Passing Touchdowns Odds Play Over 1.5 -137 Under 1.5 +106

Justin Herbert Pass Attempts — Over/Under 35.5 Attempts

Justin Herbert Pass Attempts Odds Play Over 37.5 -136 Under 37.5 +104

Justin Herbert Pass Completions — Over/Under 25.5 Completions

Justin Herbert Pass Completions Odds Play Over 25.5 -124 Under 25.5 -105

Best Justin Herbert Prop Bet — Over 25.5 Pass Completions

Head coach Brandon Staley will be making his first career postseason appearance, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him put the ball in Herbert’s hands as often as possible in this game.

The Chargers threw the ball 45 times in their first meeting against Jacksonville, a 38-10 loss in Week 3.

Herbert finished with only 25 completions in that game but he grew more efficient down the stretch of the season, completing 66.7 percent of his passes or more in each of his final five regular season games.

For the season, Herbert had 25 or more completions in 12 of his 17 starts. That should leave some value on the pass completion prop, which is set at 25.5 for Saturday’s game.

With this game expected to be close throughout, look for Herbert’s talent to be on full display on the national stage.

Take Justin Herbert over 25.5 completions at BetOnline.