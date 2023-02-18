Justin Scott, the No. 2 ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2024, is almost certain to choose Notre Dame as his college destination. The consensus best player to come out of Illinois and the second-ranked D-lineman in the nation according to ESPN and On3, Scott is a top prospect in the 2024 class.

Scott set for South Bend

At 6-foot-5 and 310 lbs, Scott has 29 offers, but he has visited Notre Dame twice and is certain he wants to play for the Fighting Irish. While top college football programs including Alabama, Georgia, USC, and Ohio have offered, Scott’s mind is set on South Bend.

According to his scouting report, Scott manhandles most offensive linemen of similar build. He can also beat smaller offensive linemen with his quickness. Although he could play offensive line if he wanted to, he is better suited to the defensive line in college. Looking further ahead, the scouting report says he is a Day 2 NFL draft pick if he continues on his current trajectory.

2024 5* DL Justin Scott (@juustinscott) is a BEAST! they even had him coming off the edge at 6'5 300+ lbs… It just shows how athletic he is for an interior DL. He's been doing more damage from the interior lately. Strong, smart, quick first step & athletic.@ElJefeScoop https://t.co/ww7oVPjFqc pic.twitter.com/a1Fan2q73E — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) October 11, 2022

Scott’s commitment to Notre Dame is great news for the Fighting Irish, as he could make an instant impact when he arrives in South Bend. Recruited by Al Washington, defensive line coach and run game coordinator at Notre Dame, Scott will be a highlight of the Fighting Irish’s 2024 recruiting class.

Marcus Freeman, the head coach of Notre Dame, will be delighted when Scott eventually commits, as he will have a defensive stalwart to build his defense around for the next few years after Scott arrives on campus.

Delayed commitment should not worry Freeman and Irish

Scott was supposed to announce his commitment on January 31, but delayed his announcement.

In all likelihood, this was advised by Notre Dame to avoid further complications down the road. Scott stated, “I just felt like I was rushing it. I just want to see more places.” It is Notre Dame’s policy that commitments cannot make any visits, so it makes sense to let him test the waters, as they are confident he will end up in South Bend regardless.

With his focus on Notre Dame, Scott has a bright future ahead of him. He is a highly coveted recruit and is expected to make an immediate impact at Notre Dame once he arrives. The Fighting Irish are thrilled to have a player of his caliber committed to their program.

Should he announce his commitment, he will join the likes of WR Cam Williams and QB CJ Carr in what is already shaping up to be an excellent class of 2024 for the Irish.