Justin Verlander Hits The Free Agency Market

The MLB Hot Stove has started heating up, and now one of the game’s best pitchers will join. Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros will decline his $25 million player option and hit free agency, according to the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Verlander, 39, becomes one of the more coveted free agents of the 2023 offseason. After missing most of 2020 and all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, Verlander started 28 games in 2022. He posted an 18-4 record, a career-low 1.75 ERA, and a 185-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Verlander earned his ninth career All-Star appearance and is nominated for his third career Cy Young award. He also started Game Five of the World Series, allowing one run on four hits, helping Houston clinch the title over Philadelphia.

Justin Verlander is a free agent now, the Astros still have exclusive rights to negotiate with him until 4PM central time. Jim Crane said yesterday they will do their best to bring him back, but JV will have a lot of suitors. — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) November 10, 2022

Justin Verlander is one of the MLB’s most decorated pitchers. He is a nine-time All-Star throughout his career with both the Detroit Tigers and the Astros. He has won two Cy Young awards, one in 2011 with the Tigers and the other in 2019 with Houston. Verlander has also won two World Series titles with the Astros in 2017 and 2022. He also ranks 12th all-time in strikeouts.

Verlander is the biggest name of the options decided on Thursday. The MLBPA also announced that the Baltimore Orioles declined an $11 million team option on right-hander Jordan Lyles. The New York Mets turned down an $8 million option on reliever Mychal Givens. And Boston plans to let outfielder Tommy Pham join the open market after mutually agreeing to decline his $12 million option.