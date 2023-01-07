NHL News and Rumors

Juuse Saros sets Predators franchise record for most saves in a game

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

It was a marvelous display of goaltending for Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland on Thursday. The eight-year veteran set the Predators franchise record for most saves in a game with 64 as the Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3. Saros made 17 saves in the first period, 19 saves in the second period, and 28 saves in the third period.

Third Most Saves in a NHL Regular Season Game ever

Saros’s 64 saves were the third most number of saves made my a goaltender in a National Hockey League regular season game ever. Ron Tugnutt of Scarborough, Ontario had 70 saves for the Quebec Nordiques in a 3-3 tie with the Boston Bruins on March 21, 1991. Mario Lessard of East Broughton, Quebec had 65 saves for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 Kings win over the Minnesota North Stars on March 24, 1981.

67 shots by the Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia led the Hurricanes with eight shots on goal. Seventeen separate Hurricanes players had a shot on goal. The only Hurricanes skater without a shot on goal was center Jesperi Kotkaniemi of Pori, Finland. The previous Hurricanes record for most shots on goal in a regular season game was 60. On November 2, 2017, the Hurricanes had 60 shots on net in a 5-3 Carolina loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Predators offensive attack

Five separate Predators scored for Nashville on Thursday. They were Mattias Ekholm of Borlange, Sweden, Filip Forsberg of Ostervala, Sweden, Cody Glass of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mark Jankowski of Hamilton, Ontario, and Colton Sissons of North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Saros in 2022-23

In 2022-23, Saros has a record of 14 wins, 10 regulation losses and five losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.77, and a save percentage of .918.

Predators in 2022-23

With the win, Nashville improved to a record of 18 wins, 14 regulation losses and six losses in extra time for 42 points. They are two points back of the Edmonton Oilers for a playoff spot.

 

 

Topics  
Nashville Predators NHL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
2023 Winter Classic

Can Bruins build momentum from their Winter Classic win?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Erik Karlsson-2
Erik Karlsson currently on a 13 game point streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Matt Tkachuk
Matt Tkachuk has his best game with the Florida Panthers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18137479_168396541_lowres-2
Tage Thompson records fourth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18315366_168396541_lowres-2
Carolina Hurricanes currently have a franchise record 11 game win streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 3 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Minnesota Wild v Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 3 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks
Alexander Ovechkin shines to close out December in being named player of the month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top