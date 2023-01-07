It was a marvelous display of goaltending for Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland on Thursday. The eight-year veteran set the Predators franchise record for most saves in a game with 64 as the Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3. Saros made 17 saves in the first period, 19 saves in the second period, and 28 saves in the third period.

Third Most Saves in a NHL Regular Season Game ever

Saros’s 64 saves were the third most number of saves made my a goaltender in a National Hockey League regular season game ever. Ron Tugnutt of Scarborough, Ontario had 70 saves for the Quebec Nordiques in a 3-3 tie with the Boston Bruins on March 21, 1991. Mario Lessard of East Broughton, Quebec had 65 saves for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 Kings win over the Minnesota North Stars on March 24, 1981.

67 shots by the Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia led the Hurricanes with eight shots on goal. Seventeen separate Hurricanes players had a shot on goal. The only Hurricanes skater without a shot on goal was center Jesperi Kotkaniemi of Pori, Finland. The previous Hurricanes record for most shots on goal in a regular season game was 60. On November 2, 2017, the Hurricanes had 60 shots on net in a 5-3 Carolina loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Predators offensive attack

Five separate Predators scored for Nashville on Thursday. They were Mattias Ekholm of Borlange, Sweden, Filip Forsberg of Ostervala, Sweden, Cody Glass of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mark Jankowski of Hamilton, Ontario, and Colton Sissons of North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Saros in 2022-23

In 2022-23, Saros has a record of 14 wins, 10 regulation losses and five losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.77, and a save percentage of .918.

Predators in 2022-23

With the win, Nashville improved to a record of 18 wins, 14 regulation losses and six losses in extra time for 42 points. They are two points back of the Edmonton Oilers for a playoff spot.