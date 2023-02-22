Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics Is Off UFC 285

UFC 285 which is arguably the biggest PPV event of the year is just one week away. Headlining this massive fight card is former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane welcoming back Jon Jones to his new weight class for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Unfortunately, UFC 285 has taken a hit as a great featherweight scrap was just scratched from the event as Kamuela Kirk had to withdraw from his bout against Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Esteban Ribovics.

Kirk announced that he suffered a fracture in his lower back during training and that he went and got multiple different opinions and they all said that it was better for him to heal up than to fight hurt.

UFC 285 Full Fight Card

Even with the small hit with Kirk vs. Ribovics being off of the fight card, this PPV event is absolutely stacked from top to bottom. Here is what the UFC has in store for us next weekend on March 4th:

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Prelims

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones