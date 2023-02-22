UFC News and Rumors

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics Is Off UFC 285

Garrett Kerman
UFC 285 which is arguably the biggest PPV event of the year is just one week away. Headlining this massive fight card is former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane welcoming back Jon Jones to his new weight class for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Unfortunately, UFC 285 has taken a hit as a great featherweight scrap was just scratched from the event as Kamuela Kirk had to withdraw from his bout against Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Esteban Ribovics.

Kirk announced that he suffered a fracture in his lower back during training and that he went and got multiple different opinions and they all said that it was better for him to heal up than to fight hurt.

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics Is Off UFC 285

UFC 285 Full Fight Card

Even with the small hit with Kirk vs. Ribovics being off of the fight card, this PPV event is absolutely stacked from top to bottom. Here is what the UFC has in store for us next weekend on March 4th:

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso
Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal
Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Prelims

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman
Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
