With a victory in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs earned the right to play in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. Who will the Chiefs face on the first Thursday night of the season? Below, we explore the odds for the Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 opponent for the 2024 season.

Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVIII

BACK-TO-BACK SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS!!! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Down 19-16 with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs offense down the field to set up Harrison Butker’s game-tying field goal with three seconds left to even the score at 19-19 and force overtime.

After holding the 49ers to a field goal, the Chiefs ended the game on a Mahomes’ three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with under 10 seconds left in the first overtime period to win 25-22.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for a third time after completing 34-of-46 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 1 Opponent Odds

The Chiefs will host the NFL Kickoff Game in Week 1 on September 5, 2024. Which team will they play?

BetOnline lists the Los Angeles Chargers (+125) as the favorite to face the Chiefs in Week 1. The new-look Chargers will be led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, who makes his triumphant return to the NFL after coaching the Michigan Wolverines for the past nine seasons.

The Baltimore Ravens (+175) are in contention to play the Chiefs in Week 1. Mahomes facing Lamar Jackson in an AFC Championship rematch is a great way to open the season.

The Cincinnati Bengals (+300) also have a chance at playing in Week 1. With his victory in the 2022 AFC Championship, Joe Burrow is the only active quarterback who has beaten Mahomes in a playoff game.

View the odds for every team via BetOnline below.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 1 Opponent Odds Play Los Angeles Chargers +125 Baltimore Ravens +175 Cincinnati Bengals +300 Houston Texans +450 Las Vegas Raiders +700 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000 Denver Broncos +1200 New Orleans Saints +1400

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.