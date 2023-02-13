NFL News and Rumors

Kansas City Chiefs Nick Bolton Had Premonition Of Scoring Super Bowl 2023 TD

Wendi Oliveros
Nick Bolton

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense had a big task on their hands on their journey to becoming Super Bowl Champions.

They had to contain a red-hot Philadelphia Eagles offense led by Jalen Hurts and star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, 22, was so honed in on the task at hand that he actually had a premonition of how he would respond in the Super Bowl.

It happened in the days leading up to the big game, and it was eerily close to what happened on Sunday night.

 

Bolton’s Dream

Bolton said:

“I actually had a dream about scooping and scoring and winning the Super Bowl, probably like two nights ago. So for it to happen, it’s surreal.”

Bolton’s dream came true in the second quarter as he was pressuring Hurts who fumbled the ball.

It bounced off of Hurts’s leg, and Bolton picked it up and ran it in for the score.

The play was not an easy one to make as Bolton was in pursuit of Hurts but never missed a beat, showing steady hands as he picked up the ball and was off to the races.

 

The Chiefs Defense Outperformed The Eagles Defense

Going into the game, everyone was talking about the Eagles’ defense which was the league’s best defense during the 2022 season.

The Eagles led the league in sacks with 70 they were not able to get to Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs’ defense led by Bolton, who is only in his second season, and 28-year-old Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, got better as the game went on, especially in the second half.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo acknowledged how good the Eagles are and praised his defense’s efforts.

He said:

“I was proud of the guys, and they way they came out in the second half. At least got the game to where Patrick could get us ahead.”

There is a long-standing argument as to whether defense wins championships.

Many disagree on the issue, but most would admit that the Eagles’ defense cost them the Super Bowl Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
