Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Chad Henne Announces His Retirement

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl 2023 Champions.

The composition of next season’s team will be different than the one that just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

One notable difference will be the backup quarterback.

Chad Henne, the Chiefs QB2 since 2018, announced his retirement following the win Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Henne made a no-frills retirement announcement after 14 NFL seasons on social media.

He said:

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight and another ring. #superbowlchamps #chiefs”

 

Henne Had Big Moments In Key Games

Chad Henne was not a backup quarterback in name only.

During the Chiefs playoff game with Jacksonville, he was called into action when Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle.

Henne completed five out of seven passes, one for a touchdown in that game.

He also came up big against the Cleveland Browns during the Chiefs’ playoff run in 2021.

Henne’s critical fourth down conversion late in that January 2021 game sealed the win that ultimately sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

Henne Is A Pennsylvania Native

Chad Henne grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania which is approximately 50 miles from Philadelphia.

He never played for his native state as his prior two NFL teams were the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henne appeared in 78 regular season games over his 14-season career completing 1,200 passes for 13,290 yards.

Of his 60 regular season career touchdown passes, only two were thrown as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

Patrick Mahomes Praised Henne

After Henne orchestrated a key scoring drive in the Jacksonville playoff game, Patrick Mahomes praised Henne’s efforts coming off the bench.

Mahomes said:

“The team has so much belief in Chad. He’s done it before. He’s won Divisional [Round] games by coming in and playing, so they had so much belief in Chad. We saw it in that 98-yard drive, he ran the offense the way the offense was supposed to be run. He threw it to the right guys, and guys stepped up and made plays. That’s what a great team does. It’s not about one guy, it’s about the whole team.”

 

 

Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
