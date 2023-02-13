The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl 2023 Champions.

The composition of next season’s team will be different than the one that just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

One notable difference will be the backup quarterback.

Chad Henne, the Chiefs QB2 since 2018, announced his retirement following the win Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

QB Chad Henne retired last night after a 15-year NFL career, $40 million in career earnings and the same number of Super Bowl rings as John Elway, Peyton Manning, Bart Starr & Roger Staubach. Legend. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/iDjM7o0880 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) February 13, 2023

Henne made a no-frills retirement announcement after 14 NFL seasons on social media.

He said:

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight and another ring. #superbowlchamps #chiefs”

Henne Had Big Moments In Key Games

Chad Henne was not a backup quarterback in name only.

During the Chiefs playoff game with Jacksonville, he was called into action when Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle.

Henne completed five out of seven passes, one for a touchdown in that game.

I'm going to miss Chad Henne. Dude has been the perfect veteran backup for the Chiefs. His scoring drive when Mahomes went out against Jacksonville is a critical part of this Super Bowl run. Loved his time as a Chief, wishing him all the best in retirement. https://t.co/3f4drUS3AO — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) February 13, 2023

He also came up big against the Cleveland Browns during the Chiefs’ playoff run in 2021.

Henne’s critical fourth down conversion late in that January 2021 game sealed the win that ultimately sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Can’t believe Chad freaking Henne ran for 13 yards on 3rd & 14 and then was able to PASS for a 4th down conversation. What an awful way for the #Browns season to end with this maligned defense unable to get a stop against Chad Henne. Gotta draft some better defenders. — Adam Copeland (@exiledclevelndr) January 17, 2021

Henne Is A Pennsylvania Native

Chad Henne grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania which is approximately 50 miles from Philadelphia.

He never played for his native state as his prior two NFL teams were the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henne appeared in 78 regular season games over his 14-season career completing 1,200 passes for 13,290 yards.

Of his 60 regular season career touchdown passes, only two were thrown as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes Praised Henne

After Henne orchestrated a key scoring drive in the Jacksonville playoff game, Patrick Mahomes praised Henne’s efforts coming off the bench.

Mahomes said: