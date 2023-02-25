NFL teams are filling out major vacancies on their coaching rosters.

The Kansas City Chiefs made a Friday afternoon announcement naming their new offensive coordinator.

Chiefs Select Matt Nagy As Their New Offensive Coordinator

We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023

With Eric Bieniemy leaving Kansas City to join the Washington Commanders, it seemed like an obvious choice for the Chiefs to name Matt Nagy, 44, as their offensive coordinator.

Nagy was with the Chiefs for 6 out of the past 10 years.

He was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2016-2017 when Alex Smith was the quarterback.

Nagy spent the 2022 season back with the Chiefs as a senior assistant and the quarterbacks’ coach.

He was already familiar with Patrick Mahomes having worked with him during the 2022 Super Bowl Championship season so Nagy’s promotion to the OC position was not a surprise.

Nagy Spent 4 Seasons As The Chicago Bears Head Coach

Nagy left the Chiefs in 2018 to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

His first season with the Bears was his best, and it earned him the 2018 NFL Coach of the Year award.

The Bears struggled with inconsistencies at the quarterback position and beyond which ultimately cost Nagy his job at the end of the 2021 season.

Nagy Is A Pennsylvania Native And Former AFL Player

Matt Nagy is the pride and joy of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

When he went undrafted (out of the University of Delaware) in the 2001 NFL Draft, he went home to his alma mater Manheim Central High School and became the quarterbacks’ coach.

Nagy continued coaching high school football while he was playing in the Arena Football League for a variety of teams from 2002-2008.

His Arena Football League career ended in 2008 when the league folded.

He had 374 touchdown passes, 55 interceptions, and 18,866 passing yards through seven seasons.

Nagy Has Mahomes So All Is Well

With Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, Matt Nagy’s offense should continue to thrive.

Mahomes is already a two-time Super Bowl Champion, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, and a two-time NFL MVP (2018 and 2022), and he is only 27 years old.

Nagy has the opportunity to be part of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty if they should continue to succeed at the rate they have in the last six years since Mahomes arrived.