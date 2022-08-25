The Green Bay Packers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to battle the Kansas City Chiefs in what may be a potential Super Bowl preview. While they will see limited playing time, if any, with it being the pre-season, we will possibly also get to see the quarterback duel of Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes although it may be brief.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers come into their third pre-season game with a record of 1-1. Head coach, Matt LaFleur, has still yet to decide if his back-to-back MVP quarterback will play this game. As for the Chiefs, Andy Reid has wasted no time in playing his starters and letting them knock off the rust. We will most likely see Mahomes and many of the other starters for Kansas City play in this matchup.

Chiefs vs Packers Game Info

• Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

• Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022

• Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

• TV: NFL Network

Chiefs Look to getting Starters More Reps

As alluded to already, Andy Reid has not been shy about playing his starters this pre-season. We saw Mahomes and Travis Kelce play a bit in their last matchup against the Washington Commanders. In the 21-14 win, Mahomes threw for 162 yards, went 12/19, and also threw two touchdown passes. Travis Kelce caught two passes combining for 23 yards in the limited time he saw on the field. Look for Mahomes to have another big game in limited time. He will once again have the home crowd behind him, though going up against a much better defense.

Packers Look for Statement Pre-Season Win

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a big 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers did not play in this matchup and Jordan Love instead, got some quality playing time. If we were to predict anything, we expect Rodgers to get at least play the first drive of the game. Even if the starters do not play, the Packers have to be somewhat excited about what they got from their backups, especially Jordan Love. While Love only threw for 112 yards against New Orleans, he also had a touchdown pass and did not turn the ball over. Receivers such as Juwan Winfree and Romeo Doubs also had solid outings.

This matchup will be extremely difficult for Green Bay’s second unit. Even though Kansas City may get their backups a lot of time as well, playing in Arrowhead is never an easy task. Jordan Love may have his toughest battle yet trying to duel Patrick Mahomes if Matt LeFleur keeps the starters out again.

Predictions For Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers

Patrick Mahomes having a bad game at home is almost unheard of in today’s league. With him getting more and more back into the swing of things, expect a monster game from the former MVP in a limited amount of playing time. However, we could also see Andy Reid experiment with the running game as the Chiefs are still looking to solidify the running aspect of their offense.

Green Bay should play their starters for at least a series with the regular season just around the corner. If they do play, expect some rust as they will be playing on the road. Not to mention, they are playing a Super Bowl contender. Green Bay is still trying to set their receiver depth chart with the void left by Davante Adams. As a result, expect to see a lot of players like Juwan Winfree, Sal Goodson, Tyler Davis, and others in their third pre-season game.

Our Betting Picks – Get A 50% Bonus Up To $1000 With BetOnline

If you are eager to stake your claim on this pre-season fixture, take a look at one of the best offshore betting platforms around.

BetOnline has made it incredibly easy for new customers to navigate their welcome offer – simply follow these steps listed below.