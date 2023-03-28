Kansas City, Cincinnati Top The List for 2023 NFL Wins at 11.5

To no one’s great surprise the Kansas City Chiefs are once again expected to dominate the NFL after winning the Super Bowl. According to BetOnline, the Chiefs are tied for the highest win total over/under for next season at 11.5, alongside the Cincinnati Bengals.

The San Francisco 49ers are next with 11 wins, followed by the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles at 10.5. The once downtrodden Jacksonville Jaguars are disrespected no more with an expected win total of 10.

Lamar Jackson Reveals He Requested a Trade

Weeks after Baltimore used the non-exclusive franchise tag on the star quarterback, allowing the former MVP to negotiate with other teams in free agency. Jackson revealed that he requested a trade in early March which is in contrast to the public face of the dispute.

The interest in Jackson should pick up

Both sides had long maintained publicly that they preferred a long-term partnership despite a failure to finalize a new contract. Ravens coach John Harbaugh even suggested Monday at the annual NFL owners meetings he’s still confident Jackson will be under center in 2023. That might be his opinion but it’s doubtful now it happens.

The Ravens have the upper hand

Technically Baltimore controls Jackson’s rights through this season; it can match any outside offer the QB might get under the tag, or collect two first-round draft picks to let Jackson join a new club.

Now that Jackson has come clean on how he really feels about the Ravens, expect the trade talks to begin in earnest. In fact Baltimore could net more than two first-rounder’s — the compensation for letting him walk via free agency — by moving him via a traditional trade.

With that said which teams are most likely to pursue Jackson? Here’s what BetOnline thinks:

https://twitter.com/betonline_ag/status/1640409811589255169

The Colts NEED a quarterback

The fact is Indianapolis has no real idea who is going to play quarterback for them next season and beyond. They’ve spent the past four seasons since Andrew Luck’s retirement signing the wrong guys, time after time.

No Luck at QB for Indy

They’ve invested in the likes of Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan and have nothing to show for it.

The Colts have spent $83 million on quarterbacks no longer on the roster the past three years. They’ve spent $145 million on quarterbacks since Luck retired after 2018.