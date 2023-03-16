College Basketball News and Rumors

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self To Miss First-Round Game vs. Howard

Author image
Dan Girolamo
2 min read
Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas head coach Bill Self will miss the team’s first-round game against Howard on Thursday, the team announced in a statement. Self is recovering from a heart procedure he underwent last week.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach in Self’s absence.

Bill Self Will Miss Tourney Opener

Self was admitted to the hospital on March 8 for chest tightness and balance concerns. In a statement from the University of Kansas Health System via Kansas Athletics, Self underwent a “heart catheterization and had two cents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.”

The hospitalization required Self to miss the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas made the finals of the tournament before falling to Texas 76-56.

Self was discharged from the hospital on March 12 and is expected to make a full recovery.

Kansas Enters Tournament With Championship Aspirations

The Kansas Jayhawks enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the West Region with an overall record of 27-7.

Kansas will take on the No. 16 Howard Bison on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Kansas is a 21.5-point favorite against Howard, according to BetOnline.

Kansas is looking to become the first repeat National Champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007. Self is also looking to win his third title at Kansas (2008, 2022).

BetOnline lists Kansas’ odds to win the National Championship at +800. To win the West Region, Kansas is +320, which is second to UCLA at +300.

