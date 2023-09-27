It’s hard to believe that we are already five weeks into the college football season. It may also be hard to believe that Kansas are ranked at 24 given their end to last season. But the Jayhawks are headed to Austin undefeated for a ranked Big 12 matchup against the Longhorns in Week 5. Here, we take a look at the Texas vs. Kansas game, all while offering our best bets, picks, and predictions on the game.

🏈 Event: Kansas Jayhawks (24) @ Texas Longhorns (3)

Kansas Jayhawks (24) @ Texas Longhorns (3) 🏟️ Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX 📅 Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Saturday, September 30th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Texas -16.5 -110 / O/U 63.5

Kansas vs. Texas Odds, Spreads & Lines

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Texas Offense vs. Kansas Defense

Texas Offense Kansas Defense 35.0 Points Per Game 22.8 432.8 Yards Per Game 296.8 4.4 Yards Per Rush 3.3 9.2 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.7 1.5 Sacks Per Game 3.0

Kansas Offense vs. Texas Defense

Kansas Offense

Texas Defense 37.8 Points Per Game 12.5 463.2 Yards Per Game 298.5 5.6 Yards Per Rush 2.7 9.5 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.3 1.2 Sacks Per Game 3.2

Texas vs. Kansas Best Bets & Predictions

In one of the best matchups of Week 5, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks travel to Austin to take on the undefeated Texas Longhorns. Something has got to give when these two meet, but what will it be?

Kansas are one of the slowest teams in the country, averaging 29.5 seconds per play against FBS opposition. Texas are not exactly speedsters in this area either, and are ranked around 50th in college football for the same metric.

We are not expecting a pace-up game here, and both defenses are more than capable of stopping the opposing offenses.

Kansas may be forced to attack Texas through the air, given how stout the Longhorns are against the run, but they could struggle to move the ball against a solid Texas secondary.

On the other side of the ball, individual matchups do not bode well for Texas either. The two best players on the field on Saturday may well be the two QBs, Quinn Ewers and Jalon Daniels. However, they will both have their work cut out for them against these defenses.

The total in this game is set at 63.5, and that looks very high to us. With a game played at an average or below average pace and matchups that favor the defense wherever you look, this game should fall well short of that. Our prediction and best bet for Texas vs. Kansas is under 63.5 at -115 with BetOnline.

