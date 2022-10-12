Kansas Quarterback Jalon Daniels Injury Update | QB Disputes Claim He’s Done For Season on Twitter

There is some drama brewing on the college football injury front. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels left the TCU game on Saturday in the first half with a shoulder injury. News was breaking on Tuesday night that he was done for the season, but no so fast…

Done for the season? Don’t think so, pal.

With the season Kansas were having, their QB Jalon Daniels was drawing rave reviews from everyone who knew the game. They were 5-0 heading into the TCU game and were ranked for the first time since 2009. But early in the first half, Daniels left the game with an apparent shoulder injury. He was replaced by Jason Bean and the Jayhawks eventually succumbed 38-31.

News was breaking on Tuesday evening that sources had revealed that Daniels had suffered a grade three separation. This would have ruled him out for the season. Zac Boyer, formerly of The Athletic and ESPN tweeeted,

“Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder, per sources. It’s a tough blow for Daniels, who was opening a lot of eyes nationally for his (and the Jayhawks’) start. It’s Jason Bean’s team now. #kufball”

So, we were all ready to write this article about how sad that is for Daniels and Kansas, and how Jason Bean would function in the role as quarterback. But then this happened…

Oops, sorry, we meant to to post this. “Sheeesh…that’s news to me,” Jalon Daniels said in response to Boyer’s tweet.



It very much sounds like Daniels thinks he will play again this season. However, quite how soon is still unknown. It certainly provides Kansas fans with some optimism in what has been a rollercoaster few hours for them.

Our best guess at the moment is that Daniels will at least miss the game on Saturday when Kansas face a struggling Oklahoma team. After that, who knows, but Jalon Daniels seems optimistic that his season is not done just yet.