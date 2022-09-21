NCAAF

Kansas State vs Oklahoma Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
Kansas State vs Oklahoma Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

On Saturday, the Kansas State Wildcats play the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Kansas State vs Oklahoma Week 4 matchup are below.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Predictions and Best Bets

Best College Football Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Pick 1: Kansas State to Cover

For this Week 4 college football game, the Sooners are 13-point favorites at home over the Wildcats. In Week 3, Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 49-14 on the road. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdowns and passed for 230 yards. By halftime, with the Sooners up 35-7, the game was already over.

Nonetheless, the Wildcats could give them a great game in the second half. Although they lost 17-10 against Tulane last week, the Wildcats held them to just two touchdowns. Bettors are not expecting Kansas to upset Oklahoma, but the team could cover the spread on Saturday.

Moreover, the Wildcats are 6-3 ATS in their past nine games played. They’ve also covered the spread in four of their last five matchups versus the Sooners. To add to these betting trends, the Sooners are 2-4 ATS in their previous six home games against the Wildcats. More Kansas State vs Oklahoma picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet On Kansas State +13 at Bovada

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Pick 2: Oklahoma to score last

Next, the winning team of this Kansas State vs Oklahoma matchup will probably score last. If this statement is to be true, the Sooners will put up the final points. Last week, the Wildcats were held scoreless in the fourth quarter against Tulane. Although, they did score 14 points over Missouri during the fourth quarter in Week 2.

Also, the Cornhuskers scored last in Week 3 against the Sooners. Therefore, a garbage-time touchdown could be in the cards for Kansas State. Of course, that’s assuming the Sooners are up by 30 points. Then again, a Wildcats turnover late in the fourth quarter is a possibility as well. This explains why some bettors are picking the Sooners to score last.

Bet on Oklahoma to score last at Bovada

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Pick 3: Point total will go over 54

Additionally, the point total for this Kansas State vs Oklahoma contest is set at 63. For a reminder, the total has gone over in four of the Sooners’ past five matchups versus the Wildcats. Though, the total has gone under in four of the Sooners’ previous five games played in September.

Not only will the Wildcats cover the spread on the road, but the point total will go over 54. The Sooners are 1-7 ATS in their last eight contests played during Week 4. Bet on the point total going over 54. More NCAAF betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet on point total going over 54 at Bovada

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Kansas State Wildcats +390 Kansas State vs Oklahoma Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Oklahoma Sooners -550 Kansas State vs Oklahoma Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
Central Michigan vs Penn State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

Central Michigan vs Penn State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

Author image James Foglio  •  36min
NCAAF
Maryland vs Michigan Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Maryland vs Michigan Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Michigan Spring Game
How To Bet On College Football In Michigan | Best Michigan College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  2h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Boston College
How To Bet On College Football In New Jersey | Best New Jersey College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State
How To Bet On College Football In Indiana | Best Indiana College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
NCAAF
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament-Ohio State vs Illinois
How To Bet On College Football In Illinois | Best Illinois College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Auburn at Florida
How To Bet On College Football In Florida | Best Florida College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  3h
More News
Arrow to top