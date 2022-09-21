Kansas State vs Oklahoma Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

On Saturday, the Kansas State Wildcats play the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Kansas State vs Oklahoma Week 4 matchup are below.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Predictions and Best Bets

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Pick 1: Kansas State to Cover

For this Week 4 college football game, the Sooners are 13-point favorites at home over the Wildcats. In Week 3, Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 49-14 on the road. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdowns and passed for 230 yards. By halftime, with the Sooners up 35-7, the game was already over.

Nonetheless, the Wildcats could give them a great game in the second half. Although they lost 17-10 against Tulane last week, the Wildcats held them to just two touchdowns. Bettors are not expecting Kansas to upset Oklahoma, but the team could cover the spread on Saturday.

Moreover, the Wildcats are 6-3 ATS in their past nine games played. They’ve also covered the spread in four of their last five matchups versus the Sooners. To add to these betting trends, the Sooners are 2-4 ATS in their previous six home games against the Wildcats. More Kansas State vs Oklahoma picks and predictions are on the main page.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Pick 2: Oklahoma to score last

Next, the winning team of this Kansas State vs Oklahoma matchup will probably score last. If this statement is to be true, the Sooners will put up the final points. Last week, the Wildcats were held scoreless in the fourth quarter against Tulane. Although, they did score 14 points over Missouri during the fourth quarter in Week 2.

Also, the Cornhuskers scored last in Week 3 against the Sooners. Therefore, a garbage-time touchdown could be in the cards for Kansas State. Of course, that’s assuming the Sooners are up by 30 points. Then again, a Wildcats turnover late in the fourth quarter is a possibility as well. This explains why some bettors are picking the Sooners to score last.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Pick 3: Point total will go over 54

Additionally, the point total for this Kansas State vs Oklahoma contest is set at 63. For a reminder, the total has gone over in four of the Sooners’ past five matchups versus the Wildcats. Though, the total has gone under in four of the Sooners’ previous five games played in September.

Not only will the Wildcats cover the spread on the road, but the point total will go over 54. The Sooners are 1-7 ATS in their last eight contests played during Week 4. Bet on the point total going over 54. More NCAAF betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners Odds