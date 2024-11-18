Kansas stuns BYU in College Football

The University of Kansas Jayhawks have a rich history in men’s college basketball. They have won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament four times (1952, 1988, 2008, and 2022), and is the school that legendary members Dr. James Naismith, Joel Embiid, Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Pierce, Dean Smith, Adolph Rupp and Phog Allen either played or coached for. Well, the Jayhawks do not have a rich history when it comes to football. However, on Saturday night, the Jayhawks were the talk of the United States gridiron as they upset Brigham Young University 17-13 for the Cougars’s first loss of the season.

Not that big of an Upset?

The odds heading into the game were actually quite surprising. The Cougars were only a three point favourite despite the fact they had a perfect record of nine wins and zero losses, and ranked seventh in the nation. The Jayhawks were at three wins and six losses. However, their record was a little deceiving as they recently beat a seeded opponent, 17th ranked Iowa State by a score of 45-36 on November 9.

Why did Kansas cone through?

The Jayhawks won the turnover battle. Kansas only had one one turnover, while BYU had three. The Cougars had one fumble, one turnover on downs and had one pass intercepted.

The Jayhawks were led defensively by safety Marvin Grant of Detroit, Michigan, who had 10 total tackles (seven solo tackles and three assisted tackles).

Who are the remaining unbeaten teams?

Now with BYU losing, there are only three College Football teams undefeated. They are Oregon, Army, and Indiana. While the Black Knights and Hoosiers were idle this past weekend, Oregon survived a scare as they only beat Wisconsin by a field goal, 16-13. Next weekend Indiana plays Ohio State in a very intriguing battle in Columbus. The Hoosiers are fifth and the Buckeyes are second. Meanwhile, the Black Knights will play Notre Dame in an iconic College Football game at Yankee Stadium.