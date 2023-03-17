News

Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2

U.S. swimming champion Katie Ledecky is a St. Patrick’s Day baby.

Born on March 17, 1997, Ledecky turns 26 years old in 2023.

She has been on the national swimming scene for so long that it is surprising she is only 26.

Here are five facts about Katie Ledecky.

1. G.O.A.T. Of U.S. Women’s Swimming

Ledecky is the most decorated female U.S. swimmer of all time and is far from done.

She is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and has also won 19 World Championship gold medals.

Ledecky plans to compete in the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024, and it would not be surprising for her to compete in the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 2028.

2. She Is The Second Famous Swimming Champion Who Trained In Maryland

Ledecky was born in Washington, DC, and trained in Bethesda, Maryland.

Michael Phelps, the greatest of all time in men’s swimming, also trained in Maryland, in the Baltimore area.

3. Swimming Is A Family Affair

Ledecky started swimming when she was six years old.

Her mother Mary Gen Hagan was a champion swimmer at the University of New Mexico.

Katie’s older brother Michael, who is three years her elder, swam competitively in high school.

She credits Michael for giving her the love of the sport.

Ledecky said:

“I swam with my brother throughout that and always followed him to the pool and wanted to be in the same group as him in everything. I just always enjoyed swimming with him and I think that’s how I really found my love of the sport. I think if I didn’t have my brother swimming with me, I don’t know if I would have loved it as much as I did and still do.”

4. Ledecky Keeps Getting Better

She works hard at her sport, and Ledecky continues to achieve personal best times in events.

On March 12, 2023, she outperformed her own previous best in the 1650-yard freestyle when she finished with a 15:01.41 time.

5. She Was Named AP Female Athlete Of The Year Twice

Her consistency and longevity are amazing.

She has been named the AP Female Athlete of the Year two times, five years apart.

The first time was in 2017; the second was in 2022.

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2

Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15s
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including Colleges, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  12min
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: Jenni Meno Tweets Update On Todd
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Mikaela Shiffrin
5 Facts About The New G.O.A.T. Of Alpine Skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 11 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: U.S. Figure Skating Champions Fundraise For Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 10 2023
News
16779331694308
Andrew Tate Net Worth: Is The Influencer A Billionaire and What Crypto Holdings Does He Have?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top