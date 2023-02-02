Katie Taylor could be on course for a homecoming fight in Ireland this summer. The undisputed lightweight world champion is set to face Amanda Serrano in a highly anticipated rematch at the 3Arena in Dublin on May 20th. Taylor and Serrano battled it out in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender last year, and could do it all over again this summer.

Ireland’s boxing hero battled to a split decision victory over Serrano in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender back in April, and it looks like the rematch could be on next. The first fight between Taylor and Serrano made history as the first ever women’s fight to headline at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York.

The fight was truly remarkable, with boxing fans desperate to see the rematch this year. It looks like that could be the case as the Bray woman looks set to return to Ireland for her next fight in May. Provided Serrano wins her fight this weekend, all roads lead to the undisputed lightweight rematch clash in Dublin in early summer.

‘KT’ hasn’t fought in Ireland since her amateur days. A return to her home country for a fight of tis magnitude would be something quite special.

It had originally been hoped that Katie Taylor would fight at Croke Park in her homecoming fight, but that now looks unlikely. Croke Park looks off the table due to the GAA season taking place around that time, as well as the site fee for hosting a fight there. The Aviva Stadium was also considered by Eddie Hearn for Taylor’s homecoming, but it too is a non-runner due to the European Champions Cup Final in rugby taking place there on the same date as Taylor’s bout.

However, a homecoming fight for the 36-year-old at the 3Arena in Dublin is also sure to be a spectacular event. Fingers crossed Serrano wins her featherweight undisputed clash this weekend and sets up a mouth-watering rematch with Taylor for all of the marbles in the lightweight division on May 20th.

Croke Park Fight Is Still A Possibility In Late 2023

Katie Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed in a recent interview that he was incredibly frustrated not to be able to get the Croke Park homecoming fight over the line.

Despite not being able to deliver the Croke Park fight, the Matchroom Boxing kingpin had promised Ireland’s boxing queen a homecoming fight next, regardless of where it is. It seems he has delivered that for Taylor.

“The cost of hire, the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium. It’s unbelievable,” Hearn revealed in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour.

“It’s a business. Ultimately, Katie Taylor has her financial demands for this fight. So does Amanda Serrano and we want to make sure we deliver on that.

“But we’re so far out on the possibility with the cost of running that show and we’re out of time in terms of delivering that date to the broadcaster so we’ve got to move.

“I promised Katie Taylor would be in Ireland for her next fight. It will be the most sensational atmosphere wherever we are but we’ll see what happens then.”

