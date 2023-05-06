Horse Racing

Kay Adams Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Reincarnate Is The Play

Kay Adams poses for photo

We’re only a few short hours away from the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby. Which horse will come away victorious in the race known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports?” Kay Adams of FanDuel shared her expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Kay Adams Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Earlier this morning, Forte (+375), the prohibitive favorite, was scratched due to a bruise on its foot. Now, Tapit Trice (+325) is the new favorite, followed by Angel of Empire (+500), Derma Sotogake (+800), and Verifying (+1000). However, Adams is going with a long shot for her Derby pick.

Reincarnate (+2800)

Adams is picking Reincarnate to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Reincarnate, which will break from post No. 7, was originally trained by two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert. However, Baffert is serving a two-year suspension, so the horse was transferred to Tim Yakteen.

One of Reincarnate’s strengths comes in the form of his Hall of Fame jockey, John Velazquez. Adams described Velazquez as “confident and poised,” and believes he can be the difference-maker on Saturday.

With earnings of $464,782,597, Velazquez is one of the best jockeys in the sport. The 51-year-old previously won three Kentucky Derbys: Animal Kingdom in 2011, Always Dreaming in 2017, and Authentic in 2020. Velazquez also rode Medina Spirit to victory in 2022, but the horse was later disqualified due to a positive test for betamethasone.

Tied for the second-highest auction price in the field ($775,000), Reincarnate has only won $345,650 in career earnings. In three races in 2023, Reincarnate won the Sham Stakes (Gr. 3) and finished third in the Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) and Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1).

As a pacesetter, Reincarnate will look to break out early and race in the front. If Velazquez can control the pace and not over-exhaust the horse, Reincarnate has a chance to etch its name in history with a win at the Kentucky Derby.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
