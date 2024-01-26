In a case that’s gaining widespread attention, Kayshon Boutte, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, is embroiled in a controversy involving substantial amounts of money in illegal sports betting. Boutte, who was previously with LSU, is now facing serious allegations that shed light on his gambling activities. Reports indicate that Boutte wagered a total of $556,267.28, resulting in losses exceeding $80,000.

Boutte’s Account Under Fake Name Funded by Mom’s Credit Card

The funds for these bets, deposits totaling $132,145.53, were allegedly sourced from his mother’s credit card.

Boutte is also reported to have withdrawn $50,282.36 from the account. This leaves his total losses at around $81,865.17.

Boutte Bet on Himself to Score

Further complicating the situation, Boutte is accused of creating a fake account under the name “Kayla Fortenberry” to carry out these activities.

It’s alleged that he used this account to fund his gambling, including placing bets on his own performance in games, such as betting on himself to score a touchdown against Florida State and on achieving over 82.5 receiving yards in the same game.

Boutte’s arrest for illegal sports gambling mean he faces charges of computer fraud and gaming as a minor.

Boutte Posts $6,000 Bond

Legally, Kayshon Boutte faces significant repercussions for his alleged involvement in illegal sports betting. If found guilty of computer fraud, a felony, he could face severe penalties, including potential imprisonment.

Additionally, as he was under 21 at the time of some of the offenses, he is charged with a misdemeanor for illegal gaming as a minor. The bond set for his release was $6,000, which he posted, allowing for his release from custody.

Beyond legal consequences, Boutte may also face disciplinary action from the NFL, which has strict policies against betting on games. The NFL’s response to these charges could range from fines to suspension or even expulsion from the league (although that’s unlikely), depending on the severity of the violations and the outcome of the legal proceedings.