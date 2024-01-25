NFL News and Rumors

Kayshon Boutte Arrested for Allegedly Placing 8,900 Illegal Wagers Including Six Bets on LSU Games

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
kayshon boutte 3

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested in Louisiana for alleged involvement in illegal sports gambling. This case, involving over 8,900 wagers, including six bets on LSU games, where Boutte previously played, highlights significant concerns about sports betting and athlete conduct.

Boutte Facing Illegal Sports Betting Charges

Boutte, a former LSU football standout, faces charges of computer fraud and illegal gaming as a minor. The investigation, initiated by an online gambling company’s report in July 2023, revealed Boutte’s alleged use of an alias to circumvent age restrictions for betting. This activity reportedly occurred between April 2022 and May 2023, covering his transition from college football to the NFL.

The wagers in question encompass a broad range of sports, but the focus has been on Boutte’s bets on NCAA football games, particularly those involving LSU.

LSU Statement

LSU, upon learning of these allegations, cooperated fully with the investigation, asserting that no other student-athletes were involved. The university’s response underscores the broader challenges faced by collegiate athletic programs in policing sports betting among their athletes.

The school released the following statement:

“In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University. Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling-related misconduct.”

– LSU on Kayshon Boutte situation

Boutte Also Likely Facing NFL Disciplinary Action

For Boutte, who was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, this arrest could have significant implications for his professional career. Beyond potential legal consequences, he faces the prospect of disciplinary action by the NFL, which has strict policies against betting on games.

The case is particularly notable given Boutte’s promising start in the NFL. In his rookie season, he appeared in five games, showcasing the talent that made him a standout at LSU. However, this off-field issue presents a major hurdle in his professional journey.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors LSU Tigers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) carries the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5)

Peacock’s Exclusive NFL Playoff Game Between Chiefs and Dolphins Generates $17 Million in Revenue

Author image David Evans  •  3min
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales
Who is Dave Canales? Meet New Carolina Panthers Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
joe schmidt 1957 Lions (1)
1957 NFL Divisional Round: Lions’ 2nd-Half Rally Inspired By 49ers’ Shouts Through Thin Locker-Room Walls
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
jim harbaugh colin kaepernick
Could Jim Harbaugh Find a Role on the LA Chargers Coaching Staff for Colin Kaepernick?
Author image David Evans  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after beating the Washington
A Look at New Chargers’ Head Coach Jim Harbaugh’s Playing Career & NFL Coaching Career
Author image David Evans  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
ichigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh during College Football National Championship
Jim Harbaugh Hired As Head Coach Of The Los Angeles Chargers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
NFC Championship: How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers | Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top