New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested in Louisiana for alleged involvement in illegal sports gambling. This case, involving over 8,900 wagers, including six bets on LSU games, where Boutte previously played, highlights significant concerns about sports betting and athlete conduct.

Boutte Facing Illegal Sports Betting Charges

Boutte, a former LSU football standout, faces charges of computer fraud and illegal gaming as a minor. The investigation, initiated by an online gambling company’s report in July 2023, revealed Boutte’s alleged use of an alias to circumvent age restrictions for betting. This activity reportedly occurred between April 2022 and May 2023, covering his transition from college football to the NFL.

The wagers in question encompass a broad range of sports, but the focus has been on Boutte’s bets on NCAA football games, particularly those involving LSU.

LSU Statement

LSU, upon learning of these allegations, cooperated fully with the investigation, asserting that no other student-athletes were involved. The university’s response underscores the broader challenges faced by collegiate athletic programs in policing sports betting among their athletes.

The school released the following statement:

“In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University. Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling-related misconduct.” – LSU on Kayshon Boutte situation

Boutte Also Likely Facing NFL Disciplinary Action

For Boutte, who was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, this arrest could have significant implications for his professional career. Beyond potential legal consequences, he faces the prospect of disciplinary action by the NFL, which has strict policies against betting on games.

The case is particularly notable given Boutte’s promising start in the NFL. In his rookie season, he appeared in five games, showcasing the talent that made him a standout at LSU. However, this off-field issue presents a major hurdle in his professional journey.