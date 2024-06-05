Keenan Allen Seemingly Open to Extension From Bears

Wide receiver, Keenan Allen, was acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers in a trade on March 14th , 2024. The Chicago Bears took advantage of this opportunity after the Chargers and the star wide receiver failed to agree on an adjusted contract. As a result, Allen is still in the final year of his deal. However, he is not opposed to receiving a potential extension from the Chicago Bears though there has been no discussions about it quite yet.

“I’m going to play as long as I can,” Allen said. “As far as an extension, I’m going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there.”

The Bears are preparing for a new era after selecting quarterback, Caleb Williams, with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Keenan Allen Seems Open to Extension From Chicago if Opportunity Presents Itself

Keenan Allen’s Impact

While the days of Keenan Allen being a top-10 receiver are most likely behind him, he is still a star wideout who will be a reliable target for Caleb Williams. Throughout his career, he has recorded 904 receptions, 10,530 receiving yards, 59 receiving touchdowns, and a catch percentage of 69.1 percent. On top of this, the 2017 Comeback Player of the Year has averaged 11.6 yards per reception, 6.5 receptions per game, and 75.8 receiving yards per game for his career.

Keenan Allen is coming off a solid season as well as he logged 108 catches for 1,243 yards, seven touchdowns, and a catch percentage of 72.0 percent. This netted him his sixth Pro Bowl selection of his career. If Keenan Allen can generate this type of impact with Chicago, then it will make Caleb Williams’ life much easier and potentially catapult the team to a surprise Wild Card appearance.

Can the Bears Potentially Make the Wild Card?

Contrary to popular belief, the Chicago Bears were not exactly a terrible team last season. Remember, they possessed Carolina’s first round pick from a trade the year before, which resulted in them drafting Caleb Williams. The Bears finished last season with a 7-10 win-loss record. Chicago currently has moneyline odds of +4,000 for winning the Super Bowl, but their odds of getting a playoff spot are at -110 according to Fox Sports. The Bears also have the fourth-easiest strength of schedule this coming year which should also assist them in their quest to reach the playoffs. Considering all of this, the Bears have a chance to be one of the surprises of the NFL. Keenan Allen should play an integral part along the way.