Kelce Boys Are First Brothers To Square Off In Super Bowl

There are a lot of well-known NFL families, both from the league’s past and present. They come in different forms, like father and son. You have Howie and Chris Long, both Kellen Winslows, and Don and Mike Shula, combinations that have spanned over generations of football.

And then there are the brothers. As of recent, there are the duos of Devin and Jason McCourty, TJ and JJ Watt, and Michael and Martellus Bennett. It goes even deeper the further back you go, with names like Pouncey, Hasselbeck, and Sharpe. Surprisingly though, there have been no Super Bowls played which pitted two brothers against one another. Not even Payton and Eli Manning.

But that will change next Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. And not only will it be a first, but both players could have important roles in their teams’ potential success. The Chiefs have Travis Kelce, the younger of the two brothers and the one who is more well-known due to the position he plays. He is the favorite target of the league’s MVP in Patrick Mahomes, and recently moved into second place on the list of all-time post season receiving yards.

Kelces Will Be First Brothers To Square Off As Players In Super Bowl

His older brother Jason may not be as much of a household name, but he has been equally dominant in his own way. He has been the Eagles center for well over a decade, and has been named to the NFL All-Pro team five times to go along with his six Pro Bowl nods. He hasn’t missed a game since 2014, and is the anchor of what is considered to be the best offensive line in football and a big reason for Philadelphia’s success in 2022.

Brothers Have Coached, But Not Played

It will be the first time that two brothers play against each other in the Super Bowl, but it won’t be the first time that two siblings go head-to-head. Jim and John Harbaugh led their respective teams to the title game as coaches back in 2013, with the Ravens meeting the 49ers in a heavyweight bought. John got the best of his little brother in one of the most memorable Super Bowl games in the recent past.

Travis and Jason Kelce have played each other in the regular season, though. Travis and the Chiefs have gotten the better of the Eagles in each matchup, and the younger sibling has a 3-0 record against big brother. That could change on Super Bowl Sunday in what will be the most important battle of their brotherhood, as Jason’s team is the early favorite at the sports books.

The Kelce brothers host a weekly podcast called “New Heights”, which should be an interesting listen this week as they gear up for Super Bowl Sunday.